Vile Responses from the Left Over David Koch’s Death

David Koch, one of the billionaire Koch brothers, is dead at age 79 due to prostate cancer. His brother Charles is 83 and doing well. If Wikipedia is correct, he died on his 79th birthday.

The brothers were brilliant and each accrued a fortune of about 50 million dollars. They gave generously and were known as philanthropists.

His brother wrote the following in a statement:

In June 2018, I shared with you news that David was retiring from business and organizational activities due to declining health. It is with a heavy heart that I now must inform you of David’s death.

Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life. Twenty-seven years ago, David was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and given a grim prognosis of a few years to live. David liked to say that a combination of brilliant doctors, state-of-the-art medications and his own stubbornness kept the cancer at bay. We can all be grateful that it did, because he was able to touch so many more lives as a result.

In those bountiful years, he married the lovely Julia Flesher, had three exceptional children, while remaining dedicated to the long-term success of Koch Industries. David also made institution changing philanthropic commitments to hospitals, cancer research, education and the arts. The significance of David’s generosity is best captured in the words of Adam Smith, who wrote, “to indulge our benevolent affections, constitutes the perfection of human nature.”

While this is a very sad day for us all, I want you to know that David was proud of the extraordinary work you all have done to make Koch Industries the successful company that it is today.

He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

Charles Koch

The Koch brothers appeared to lean Libertarian and became disenchanted with the President. They were working with left-leaning groups under George Soros for open borders, but that means nothing to the left. They falsely maligned them in life and they are vicious upon their death for their years of support for Republicans.

The man suffered from an extremely painful disease and he’s dead. They should just let the hatred go.

THE NASTY LEFT

The NY Times had to put this little nasty comment in their article:

Critics accused the Kochs of buying influence and using their political machine to manipulate elections and government policies under a guise of patriotism and freedom. Those efforts, the critics said, cloaked a hidden agenda to cut taxes and federal regulations governing business, the environment and other interests, primarily to benefit the Koch family and its enterprises.

This RawStory jerk wrote on Twitter:

Okay. The definitive top ten list of modern people who have done the most damage to America: 1. Rupert Murdoch

2. Mitch McConnell

3. Charles Koch

4. David Koch

5. Donald Trump

6. George W. Bush

7. Ronald Reagan

8. Newt Gingrich

9. Clarence Thomas

10. Antonin Scalia — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) August 23, 2019

A nasty novelist:

Today Charles Koch is learning how overjoyed the world will be when he dies. — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) August 23, 2019

Many of these fools are tweeting that they’re sorry it was only David and the fools hope Charles joins him soon. Some just called him filthy names. David was the one who died, but Charles is the one trending on Twitter and the tweets are overwhelming hateful and vile. That’s okay with @Jack.

It’s not that I think the right can’t get nasty, but the left is unmatched vile. We were very opposed to their open borders views and their sudden love for Soros, but, man, he’s dead.