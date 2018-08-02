Violent Democrat Deliberately Rams a Car with a MAGA Sticker

Jim Acosta made a colossal big deal about Trump supporters chanting ‘CNN sucks’ at a Trump rally in Florida when CNN clearly does suck. He suggested they were violent and his safety was at risk but he bravely stayed on at the rally. Is it the Trump supporters who are the problem? We think not!

Take Chloe Wright for example.

Twenty-five year old Chloe Wright was so enraged by a Trump sticker on the back of the car she was riding behind that she deliberately rammed into the car.

The Massachusetts woman was taken into custody Monday.

The motorist she hit said she kept honking at him from one red light to another. She then ratcheted it up by screaming instead.

At first he thought she was letting him know there was something wrong with his car so he got out to take a look.

“She said, ‘You voted for Trump?’” the man recalled her saying. “I said yes. She called me a racist and several other names.”

She repositioned her car and then rammed into his before taking off.

“She bent my door and I had to lean back to avoid getting hit,” the man reportedly said. “She also hit the side of my car.”

His girlfriend, who was with him, backed him up.

The woman was caught a month after the incident.

She reportedly pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on Monday and was freed on a $1,250 bond. The Times reported that she was also charged with vandalizing property and leaving the scene of property damage.

Reporter Bill Shields of CBS Boston suggested the woman might be suffering from “Trump Anxiety Disorder,” but questioned whether such an excuse would hold up in court.