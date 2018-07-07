Tolerant Liberal Who Attacked a Kid Wearing a MAGA Hat Has an Excuse

According to KSAT 12 News, the Whataburger hat thief and soda thrower, Kino Jimenez has an excuse for his vile behavior. And a grand excuse it is.

As he left jail Friday morning, he tried to avoid the cameras. As soon as the cameras were turned off, he agreed to explain his actions. He said it was a lapse in judgment and it was out of character for him.

In case you haven’t heard, Mr. Jimenez, grabbed a MAGA hat off a 16-year old minding his own business in a Whataburger with a friend and his mother. After stealing the hat, he threw a soda at the kid, hitting him and his mother. He left cursing.

The mother taped the tolerant liberal and posted it on Facebook. It went viral. You can check it out below.

Jimenez’s excuse is original. He said seeing the hat had the same effect on him that a KKK hood would have.

That’s really believable. Shall we believe the mom and two kids are as threatening as the KKK? It’s really a pathetic excuse.

As a consequence of his behavior, Jimenez lost his job at the local bar and he claims he and his family are receiving threats. He was even disowned by the leftist party he was a member of — The Green Party of Texas.

The teen victim, Hunter Richard, posted on social media saying Jimenez can keep the hat. After the incident went viral, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr., offered Richard a new hat signed by the president.

Maxine Waters is encouraging exactly this type of behavior.

WATCH THE TOLERANT LIBERAL: