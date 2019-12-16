Virginia lawmakers are literally coming for your guns!

Virginia legislators threatened to ban so-called “assault” weapons and enact red flag laws, and many law enforcement officers have said they would not enforce the laws. Over 75 counties will declare themselves sanctuaries.

Democrat lawmakers suggested the use of the National Guard if people do not surrender their weapons.

With that announcement, Virginia representative Donald McEachin suggested this past Wednesday that Governor Ralph Northam may have to call out the National Guard to enforce the stricter gun laws.

Northam and his Democrat lawmakers are backing off that but only temporarily.

Virginia Democrats are now proposing a mandatory state gun registration scheme.

THE SCHEME

Nothing really has changed, they’re just using a more incremental approach. Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan still calls for a ban on assault weapons with a grandfather clause requiring owners of banned guns to register them by some designated grace period Northam devises.

Northam suggested the use of law enforcement against innocent Virginia residents who own these guns, if not confiscation, then prosecution.

SANCTUARY

In Second Amendment Sanctuaries, cities have the option of not using public funds to enforce laws that could restrict the gun rights of residents.

“If we have constitutional laws on the books and law enforcement officers are not enforcing those laws on the books then there are going to be some consequences, but I’ll cross that bridge if and when we get to it,” Northam said, according to WSET.

If we have sanctuaries for illegal aliens, what right do they have to say we can’t also have sanctuaries to protect our inherent rights?

McEachin commented on Northam’s statement saying military force may have to be utilized to make sure gun laws are enforced.

Military force?

THAT IS TYRANNY!

POLICE STATE

“I’m not the governor,” McEachin said, “but the governor may have to nationalize the National Guard to enforce the law. That’s his call because I don’t know how serious these counties are and how server the violations of law will be. But that’s obviously an option he has,” Newsweek reported.

These leftist Democrats are now talking about police state enforcement while violating the Second Amendment.

“They certainly risk funding, because if the sheriff’s department is not going to enforce the law, they’re going to lose money,” McEachin said. “The counties’ attorneys offices are not going to have the money to prosecute because their prosecutions are going to go down.”

According to The Washington Examiner, Democrat lawmakers, now in control of the governorship and the legislature, can prosecute and will prosecute any law enforcement officer who does not obey their new laws.

“I would hope they either resign in good conscience because they cannot uphold the law which they are sworn to uphold, or they’re prosecuted for failure to fulfill their oath,” Democratic Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly told the Washington Examiner of local county police who may refuse to enforce future gun control measures. “The law is the law. If that becomes the law, you don’t have a choice, not if you’re a sworn officer of the law.

The Virginia National Guard has responded in tweets:

The tweets were signed by Major General Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. He also promised regular updates.

If they can essentially destroy our Second Amendment, they can do it to any Amendment and we know what they think about free speech and privacy rights.

They are creating felons.