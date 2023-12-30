Vivek to Alex Jones: The US Border Is A Frontier for Invasion

The globalists, under the totalitarian UN, are bringing in military-age men from all over the world. They’re also flying in unaccompanied children. That’s a fact. It only makes sense if they are replacing the population. They will use force if necessary.

Alex Jones asked Vivek Ramaswamy what he’d call the border now because it’s not there; it’s abolished or dissolved. “What would you call the thing that was the border?”

“A frontier for invasion. A frontier for invasion of our homeland and our nation, the United States of America,” Mr. Ramaswamy said. “That’s what this is, and you know this is supposedly a conspiracy theory if you say it. It’s actually just a basic statement of the longtime Democratic Party or the longtime establishment agenda, which is mass undermining the existence of our nation. A nation without Borders is not a nation; an open border is not a border. That’s fundamentally what we have right now.

“It’s a mass invasion in our country… let’s say China. We’re sending 3 million people onto the shores of California via the Pacific border that we have with the ocean. We would call that an invasion. Well, why on earth, when there’s three million other criminals coming across our southern border, then we call it anything different?

“And the worst part is our own government, DHS under Mayorkas, is facilitating it. You look back about ten years, Biden was sitting with Mayorkas by his side, effectively asking what’s so wrong with the displacement of existing native accumulations of the native stock of the United States? “Mayorkas was sitting right by Joe Biden, if you say that same thing today, they call you a conspiracy theorist. It’s not a conspiracy theory; it’s just a basic statement…”

THE UN REPLACEMENT PLAN

Let’s not forget that the UN has a plan dating back to 2001 to have 600 million immigrants in the United States. The UN document calls it a replacement migration.

The UN Marxists state in the document that mass migration to the West is needed for governments to maintain “many established economic, social and political policies and programs.”

In the case of the United States, under the most extreme scenario, the report states, “It would be necessary to have 593 million immigrants from 1995 to 2050, an average of 10.8 million per year.” “By 2050, out of a United States total population of 1.1 billion, 775 million, or 73 percent, would be post 1995 immigrants or their descendants,” adds the report. BIDEN AND MAYORKAS PLAN NO LIMIT TO MIGRATION Curiously, in 2015, Joe Biden, sitting next to DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, claimed we needed unlimited migration., as Vivek notes in the clip above. Biden talked about wanting non-white foreigners to pour into the country. Skin color, an immutable characteristic, is insignificant, but not to racist Democrats, our social engineers. He didn’t want limits:

