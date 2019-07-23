Vogue Editor Anna Wintour Disses Melania! Jealous, Perhaps?

Super phony Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor-in-chief, once suggested Melania Trump would never be on the cover of Vogue again. By way of contrast, she gave three covers to Barack’s wife Michelle. The small-mindedness didn’t disturb Melania who said she has more important concerns.

Melania is beautiful and her fashion taste is outstanding and tailored to the country she is visiting. She is stunning. Wintour was asked about Melania and showed just how rude she can be.

Wintour spoke to The Economist last week and was asked about Melania and responded by saying how great Michelle is.

Interviewer Anne McElvoy pressed Wintour about the current first lady’s fashion sense while she accompanied President Donald Trump on an official visit to the U.K. and asked Wintour if she valued that. Obviously, she doesn’t.

Wintour pointed to the “incredible” Obama — that was her answer.

This is what the right has to deal with — unreasonable fascists with no respect for differing opinions. And a lot of jealousy.

Anna Wintour was asked about @FLOTUS and—like the true legend that she is—refused to talk about Melania. Instead she said @MichelleObama is the best First Lady America could ever have. This is how you troll the Trumps: Ignore them and bring up the Obamas! pic.twitter.com/UN2tuy2Wqa — Ryan Knight 🗽 (@ProudResister) July 21, 2019

There were a lot of petty people responding: