Vogue Editor Anna Wintour Hints Melania Won’t Be on the Cover Again

Anna Wintour, the phony editor-in-chief of Vogue Magazine, suggested Melania Trump will likely never be on the cover of Vogue again.

“You have to stand up for what you believe in, you have to take a point of view,” she told chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour. “I don’t think you can try to please everyone all the time.”

Michelle Obama had three Vogue covers, while Hillary Clinton landed one. Just recently, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was profiled.

A couple of Republicans were in the magazine but never on the cover. Barbara Bush and Laura Bush have both been profiled in the magazine.

Even the famous hussy Stormy Daniels was on the Vogue cover.

“We profile women in the magazine that we believe in the stand that they are taking on issue,” Wintour said. “We support these leaders.”

Melania and Donald were on the cover in 2005 when they were married, but they’re Republicans now and that’s not acceptable. They must be banned.

MELANIA DOESN’T CARE ABOUT THIS SMALL-MINDED WOMAN

Melania doesn’t care. She’s done that.

“To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump, she’s been there, done that long before she was First Lady,” Melania Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham told Fox News.

“Her role as First Lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover,” Grisham said. “This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is. Unfortunately, Mrs. Trump is used to this kind of divisive behavior.”

Ultra snob Wintour would sell a lot of copies if she could get Melania on her cover. It’s Wintour’s loss.

If you disagree with these Democrats, they’ll ostracize you and they will never be on the cover of their magazines. They will put a porny stripper on the cover before you.