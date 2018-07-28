Vote RINO If Need Be or Prepare for the Blue Wave and Impeachment

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon warned the right they might have to vote for RINOs this November. Bannon says the reason is the upcoming elections are a “referendum” on President Donald Trump’s presidency. We must hold Congress to avoid impeachment.

The opposition, he said, is “very focused” on winning back the House to impeach the President.

“The way to win this is exactly like in 2010,” the former Trump adviser told Sean Hannity, referring to the “great Tea Party sweep,” which would mean “going door-to-door, ring doorbells, do voter registration drives, and get people out.”

“Everybody that turned out in 2016 have to do it all over again,” Bannon said. “Or the first action they’re going to take under Nancy Pelosi, or whoever the Democratic Speaker is, is trying to impeach President Trump.”

He explained that the President has “delivered” on his promises or is in the process.

It doesn’t matter if they’re RINOS. It’s a referendum on Donald Trump.

WE DON’T HAVE THAT BAD CANDIDATE HILLARY THIS TIME

Bannon also reminded people we don’t have the unpopular, arrogant Hillary running. The Resistance and #TimesUp movements are very threatening

Hannity asked about voters who are concerned that their representative running for re-election is an establishment figure or a RINO, a Republican In Name Only.

“This is a national referendum. Whether it’s a RINO, whether it’s an establishment figure, whether it’s either a congressman or a senator that you don’t fully support, that is not the question now,” Bannon said emphatically.

“The question is about President Trump and his agenda. And you’re gonna have to sometimes vote for people that you’re not totally comfortable with, okay?” he urged Trump voters. “That means some establishment figures, some RINOs. It doesn’t matter.”

We must not have that blue wave, Bannon said. Without it, Democrats will then “turn on themselves in a civil war within the Democratic Party” making 2020 even easier for conservatives.

If Republicans don’t win, Democrats will reverse every gain.

Bannon didn’t mention it, but the Democrats are embracing socialism.

Watch: