VP Pence’s COS says Sondland lied & the conversation never happened

EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified on Wednesday that he spoke directly with Vice President Mike Pence about concerns that a delay in aid to Ukraine was tied to a request for an investigation into Joe Biden and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

VP PENCE COS SAYS SONDLAND LIED UNDER OATH

Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short blasted out a statement and says Sondland lied under oath.

“The Vice President never had a conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations,” Short said in a public statement.

Sondland claimed he was alone with Pence when he brought up his concerns, but Short says this conversation “never happened.”

“Ambassador Sondland was never alone with Vice President Pence on the September 1 trip to Poland. This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened,” Short said.

Short went on to say that multiple witnesses have said Pence never brought up investigations into the Bidens or Burisma.

“Multiple witnesses have testified under oath that Vice President Pence never raised Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden, Crowdstrike, Burisma, or investigations in any conversation with Ukrainians or President Zelensky before, during, or after the September 1 meeting in Poland,” he said.

