About Those Illegals Who Got Over the New Wall, Not So Fast

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A video clip sent around Twitter this week shows some foreign nationals climbing the new wall and succeeding, or at least that’s how it seemed. An agent explains in the next clip that the wall worked exactly as planned. It’s an entire system that works together to alert agents and also give them time to nab the interlopers.

