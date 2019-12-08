About Those Illegals Who Got Over the New Wall, Not So Fast

A video clip sent around Twitter this week shows some foreign nationals climbing the new wall and succeeding, or at least that’s how it seemed. An agent explains in the next clip that the wall worked exactly as planned. It’s an entire system that works together to alert agents and also give them time to nab the interlopers.

Yesterday, a video showing someone illegally crossing into the United States over the new border wall went viral.

Today the Border Patrol revealed there was more to the story.

Spoiler alert: the suspect didn’t get away—and the wall worked as planned. #BuildTheWall pic.twitter.com/oY6ondY4pX

