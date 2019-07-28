WA Rep Pramila Jayapal claims the border crisis is “manufactured,” HUH?

The Commie from Washington State, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, still says the border crisis is “manufactured” and is not “legitimate.”

How in the world, can she say this and expect Americans to believe her? It’s such an easily dispelled LIE. She often joins with ‘The Squad.’

Her hyperbole knows no limits. She also compares “a government takeover of healthcare to ending slavery and women’s suffrage.”

That’s for the consumption of dummies. She’s a typical Bolshevik.

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA) compares a government takeover of health care to ending slavery and women’s suffragepic.twitter.com/dLChDFXPe9 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 19, 2019