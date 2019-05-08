WA school tells students to bless Muslim kids in Arabic during Ramadan

A Washington School District urged the students to bless Muslim students in Arabic during Ramadan. That along with other issues didn’t sit well with everyone. A religious liberty group is suing over it. They say the school is giving the Muslim students preferential treatment according to CAIR (Council of American Islamic Relations) guidelines.

The Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund (FCDF) claims the Dieringer School District is officially endorsing Islam and is following a script by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) that urges schools to make special accommodations for Muslim students and to wish them “Ramadan Mubarak,” which means “Happy Ramadan,” or “Ramadan Kareem,” which means “Have a generous Ramadan.”

The CAIR guidelines also instruct teachers to monitor Muslim students fasting and suggests teachers not schedule any tests on the Islamic holidays of Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha…

Monitor fasting? Seriously?

The religious liberty group has a real problem with it:

“By urging teachers to bless Muslim students in Arabic, the district is running roughshod over the First Amendment’s mandate of government neutrality toward religion,” said Daniel Piedra, FCDF’s executive director. “A school district would never order teachers to ‘welcome’ Catholic students during Easter with ‘He is risen, alleluia!’ Singling out Muslim students for special treatment is blatantly unconstitutional.”

We have a lot of problems with this also. It goes beyond the normal greetings when it includes Arabic and it’s not something they would do for Christians or Jews so it shouldn’t be done.

The other problem is CAIR is a manipulative, terror-tied organization that shouldn’t have this kind of influence.

And, as the religious group’s May 6 letter warns, CAIR often proves to be anti-Semitic.

Lastly, Islam is not just a religion, it’s a political and social system.