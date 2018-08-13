“Wacky…Vicious…Not Smart” Omaraso Had a Non-Disclosure Agreement

S.Noble
The President admitted in a tweet that Omarosa was under an NDA — non-disclosure agreement — which may be unconstitutional. She claimed she didn’t accept the payment but the fact is a tell-all book is more lucrative.

This is a government job and the government probably doesn’t have the power to silence people with an NDA and certainly not with money. It’s understandable that officials would want this but is this something Americans would want?

The President really blasted Omarosa today but the book she wrote and the illicit taping hurt her reputation more.

“Wacky” Omarosa is widely disliked, by both sides, and his loyalty in hiring her was a big mistake. The President wrote:

The wicked woman is said to have secretly recorded Ivanka and Jared.

THE FIVE LET HER HAVE IT

Dana Perino felt it was very disloyal to Americans and we deserve better. Perino isn’t much of a Trump fan but she doesn’t approve of this. Dana said her book will be forgotten in a few weeks but her despicable behavior will not be.

Kennedy once interviewed Omarosa and has no use for her.

It is true that both sides hate her.

