Wailing Man Arrested for ALLEGED Anti-Semitic Rant on Plane

A slice of life story. Before we go further, this man went is reported to have gone on an anti-semitic rant on a Delta plane. He in no way appears to be threat, just confused. The story was reported by media outlets, including Fox News, as an anti-semitic rant and we just wanted to elaborate.

A passenger traveling on Thanksgiving eve allegedly went into a mid-air anti-Semitic tirade aboard a Delta flight from Washingon, D.C., to Atlanta. He was asking “all Jews to raise their hands” so he could “identify” them.

He said he supported BDS and Nazis.

It seems the man is JEWISH!

THE ARREST

He couldn’t understand why he was being taken away as he screamed he was a Nazi or Trump was.

David Toaff, 37, was intercepted at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport arrival gate just before 8 p.m., WXIA-TV reported. The Delta #1822 flight departed from the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

As the police took him in custody, he yelled and wailed, “I’m not a bad person!”

“Nobody said you were a bad person,” said one of the officers, calmly. The police were so nice to him. They were great.

But Toaff yelled, “There was a white guy with blue eyes and he was just like ‘Trump! He’s a Nazi!’” It’s not clear whether Toaff meant that the officers were accusing him of being a Nazi, or whether he had heard some other “white guy” talking about Nazis.

He wailed, “I did not do anything wrong. I’m not attacking anyone.” At one point he almost broke away from the officers. That’s when they cuffed him and he began to yell, “Sir, I’m not doing anything wrong. I just don’t want to die.”

Perhaps he was afraid of Nazis, who knows.

The man appeared to be wearing a Jewish prayer shawl. The reason for that is he is Jewish.

He is a loan officer and highly successful.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Today a man on my plane went on an anti-Semitic tirade and demanded “all Jews raise their hands” so he could “indentify them.” Later, during the arrest, he protested and resisted arrest. Incredible work by Atlanta police, I highly recommend watching the whole video. pic.twitter.com/1BQif8Cvfk — Jordan Dale (@JordanDale9) November 22, 2018

One day prior, he was posting inspirational stories on social media.

He also likes to dance.