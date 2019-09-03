Walmart bows to gun control activists, employees and politicians on guns & ammo

Walmart will end sales of handguns in Alaska and will discontinue the sale of short-barrel rifle and handgun ammo in stores nationwide. That is according to the chain’s CEO in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

They also asked customers to not openly carry firearms in all of its 4700 U.S. stores.

“We have a long heritage as a company of serving responsible hunters and sportsmen and women, and we’re going to continue doing so,” according to a memo by Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon that was circulated to employees Tuesday afternoon.

Walmart’s moves will reduce its market share of ammunition from around 20% to a range of about 6% to 9%, according to Tuesday’s memo. About half of its more than 4,000 U.S. stores sell firearms, the AP reports.

According to the AP, the nation’s largest retailer has been facing increasing pressure to change its gun policies by gun control activists, employees and politicians after the El Paso shooting and a second unrelated shooting in Dayton, Ohio that killed nine people. A few days before that, two Walmart workers were killed by another worker at a store in Southaven, Mississippi.

With its new policy on “open carry,” McMillon noted in his memo that individuals have tried to make a statement by carrying weapons into its stores just to frighten workers and customers. But there are well-intentioned customers acting lawfully who have also inadvertently caused a store to be evacuated and local law enforcement to be called to respond.

He says Walmart will continue to treat “law-abiding customers with respect” and it will have a “non-confrontational approach.”

