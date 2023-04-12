Wannabe President Newsom Tried to Cancel Walmart

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a potential presidential candidate, canceled Walmart, or tired to, not for something they did in California, but for abiding by the pro-life laws in redstates. That meant not selling abortion drugs, Lifesite news reports.

One drug, in particular, can be dangerous, but Biden and his administration got rid of safety regulations for abortion drugs. The drug in question is Mifepristone (Mifeprex).

The abortion drug Mifepristone (Mifeprex) entered the U.S. market in 2000. For the past two decades, the drug’s official labeling stated some permutation of the following:

Mifeprex…Administration must be under the supervision of a qualified physician

–and–

Mifeprex may be administered only in a clinic, medical office, or hospital by or under the supervision of a physician able to assess the gestational age of an embryo and to diagnose ectopic pregnancies.

At least 28 women have died from it, and others are hospitalized. Biden canceled its record-keeping, so we don’t have the updated figure. It’s undoubtedly higher.

Dr. Gortler wrote about the drug for the Sentinel.

Morally superior Newsom tweeted that he was canceling Walmart. He claimed he had the moral and formal authority to cancel Walmart’s contract.

“California won’t be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk. We’re done,” the governor wrote on Twitter at the time.

He confirmed in an official announcement and in interviews that he would not renew their $54 million contract.

NEWSOM NEVER CHECKED TO SEE WHAT CANCELLATION WOULD MEAN

Embarrassingly, Newsom had to reverse his mandate. More than 15 million Americans would have lost their affordable medicines.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the state is bound by federal law to continue doing business with Walgreens through the Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, which serves roughly 15 million residents. Federal law requires that Medicaid recipients be able to receive their prescriptions at any approved pharmacy. Records show that last year, the state paid Walgreens $1.5 billion dollars.

Following his announcement, Newsom had ordered the state not to renew a $54 million contract with Walgreens over the dispensation of medication within the prison system. With the reversal of his decision, Walgreens has once more been invited to apply for that contract.

Newsom failed to even check if he could cancel Walmart.

