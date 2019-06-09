WaPo takes a fringe group & uses it to demonize WHITE MEN as TOXIC

The Washington Post has a new plan of attack on men, especially white men. It’s the generalization of an alleged subculture of men called incels, who say they are involuntarily celibate and hate women. They claim the fringe group is a sign of a growing movement among men who are white supremacists, toxic, and misogynists.

The only problem is it is 100% fake news that frightened some of their female readers.

THEIR CASE STUDY USED TO GENERALIZE NEGATIVE STEREOTYPES OF MEN

Scott Paul Beierle, 40 years of age, shot up innocent women in a yoga class because he hated women and he was crazy. The Washington Post used that case to stereotype white men as supremacists, misogynists, and dangerous.

While they didn’t cite all men or most white men, you get the feeling throughout that is the impression they want you to leave with.

The authors of the article wrote, “The men who practiced there,” according to the owner, a Ms. Pierson, “were men at ease with the ‘light and love’ mission of the place.'”

The authors are sending a message with that — they are describing men they like — light and love guys.

Beierle was fired from jobs, wrote bad songs, terrorized his parents, was booted from the Army and he hated girls, according to the Post. WaPo leaves out the fact that he was evil and probably somewhat mentally ill. All they care about diagnosing — without a license — is his misogyny

He did really hate women, according to the WaPo: It is a kind of hatred that experts in extremism warn is becoming more common and more dangerous, providing what amounts to a new feeder network for white supremacy and neo-Nazi groups.

HUH? How did they draw that conclusion? They did it with a one-sided tale about white male supremacists with few examples, while ignoring black men who hate women and women who hate men.

THE SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER SAYS SO

And what would a WaPo article be without the far-left hate group, the Southern Poverty Law Center.

WaPo says: “More and more, we see misogyny as the gateway drug for extremists,” said Heidi Beirich of the Southern Poverty Law Center, one of more than 20 people interviewed to compile this account of Beierle’s history and the phenomenon it represents.

You’re supposed to take their word for it. They can’t back it up.

“More and more, we see misogyny as the gateway drug for extremists,” said Heidi Beirich, Southern Poverty Law Center.

“It went from ‘I got [screwed] in my divorce settlement’ to ‘Women are dogs, women should be raped,’ ” Beirich said.

IT’S ABOUT MALE SUPREMACY

2018, a few months before Beierle stood in that studio, the Southern Poverty Law Center added a new category to its tracking list of hate movements around the country: male supremacy, the WaPo authors write.

The term encompasses a worrying new array of assaults by men who view women as genetically inferior, inherently treacherous or unwilling to provide them with the sex and submission they see as their birthright.

THE ADL

In a 2018 report, the Anti-Defamation League, another far-left joke, divided this “manosphere” into three overlapping tribes: “men’s rights activists,” who have channeled legitimate advocacy for equal treatment in divorce and custody disputes into a toxic male rage; “pick-up artists,” who have perverted those back-of-the-magazine schemes into a cult of predatory sexual entitlement; and “incels,” men who blame all women for their own involuntary celibacy.

According to them, these men, some wronged no doubt although WaPo won’t say that, all hate women. Without discussing context, the ADL says they are misogynists.

THERE WERE ONLY 24 ATTACKS NATIONWIDE

In 2017, the FBI listed only 24 attacks against women because of their gender — that’s out of about 123 million adult women. The Washington Post admits it’s a low number but then they claim, many crimes go unreported.

It’s still only 24, not the plague they describe as a way to beat up on the so-called ‘toxic’ male.

“A deep-seated loathing of women acts as a connective tissue between many white supremacists,” explained the ADL report, titled “When Women are the Enemy: The Intersection of Misogyny and White Supremacy.”

While old-guard white supremacists revered women as the mothers of the race, younger bigots despise them as just one more group responsible for eroding their status.

Then they quote one actual Neo-Nazi claiming women ruin your life, but the authors don’t provide any context. It’s important to note that there are very few Neo-Nazis in this country.

They also connect this rage to the slaughter of innocent Jews at prayer in Philadelphia.

It’s true that haters hate and that is their common bond but it doesn’t prove men are toxic or Nazis who hate women. The authors, who are not mental health professionals, offered a few anecdotal stories to prove their point, but none had context or the other sides’ story.

They even tied in so-called gun violence.

What they don’t cite is the evil in some people and the untreated mental health issues.

Beierle had a long history from his youth on of very disturbing behavior and was dangerous for years. He wasn’t simply a misogynist, he was a madman.

According to the Post, “the misogynists rejoiced” — the incels — thought it was great that he killed women in a yoga class. They don’t say how many of these there are, but you can be certain, it’s very few.

Then the authors talk about how courageous the women in yoga classes around the city were, they went back to yoga. The studio where women were killed eventually reopened.

HERE ARE SOME REACTIONS TO THE STORY

Like that black man who shot up his co-workers. He was obviously motivated by his white supremacist leanings. Right? — terminalinsanity (@terminsane) June 8, 2019

Gotta love how hard the #fakenews works to broaden the scope of “white supremacy.” Pretty soon they’ll just tie anything to conservatives in general. Then when all you sheep are ready to round’um up… wait… sounds familiar… — Dankenstien (@turtlestiltskin) June 8, 2019

Misogyny became a social disease affecting men of all ages. It should be pretty obvious that roots of it are in men’s insecurity & privilege mentality. Obviously they could not born with it & it is undoubtedly result of bad education. — Nataly Minkina (@MinkinaNataly) June 8, 2019

Fake analogy. Just say dude was crazy because it’s more than likely he was, driven that way by the effect of liberalism on society. — Hypnotized_Chickens (@hypno_chickens) June 8, 2019

Wow, it’s almost like people are blowing fringe groups out of proportion and claiming it’s a surging national crisis instead of considering other factors at play like cultural upbringing, religious beliefs, and being social outcasts. But no, this is just too much testosterone.😌 — 404gotten (@Pathogenecis) June 8, 2019

Then there was the Trump-Republican hater who loved lying Dr. Ford.

About freaking time world media face the most common homicidal pattern that has escalated into stochastic terrorism in the west. Trumpism did not cause Male Supremacy. Trumpism amplified ongoing FEMICIDAL TERRORISM. Look at these faces. Recognize them? SEE A PATTERN? pic.twitter.com/4FxpT3WaSH — 🌊🌏 AlieNative 🌏🌊 (@LocalClusterFed) June 8, 2019

And the man haters were active on the thread.

Misogyny became a social disease affecting men of all ages. It should be pretty obvious that roots of it are in men’s insecurity & privilege mentality. Obviously they could not born with it & it is undoubtedly result of bad education. — Nataly Minkina (@MinkinaNataly) June 8, 2019