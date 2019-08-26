WaPo’s “conservative” writer says Trump aides are “unfit for polite society”

Washington Post’s idea of a conservative blogger, Jennifer Rubin, said about the Trump administration, “We have to … burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them because if there are survivors — if there are people who weather this storm — they will do it again.”

She made her pronouncement while discussing the former White House press secretaries Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders. Rubin, who lied for years about fake collusion, declared they should be “shunned” for the rest of their lives. Then MSNBC host far-far-left and kooky Joy Reid ranted that “this is an extreme administration that is dangerous.”

“What we should be doing is shunning these people. Shunning and shaming these people is a statement of moral indignation,” Rubin said sanctimoniously.

“These people are not fit for polite society,” she declared, angry that a former Trump staffer was employed by the University of Virginia for a time.

And she is fit? She’s an intolerant, hate-filled yellow journalist.

She’s probably talking about Marc Short, a White House aide who was hired at the University. Two idiotic professors quit over it. Such is the hate towards the right.

“I think that it’s’ absolutely abhorrent that any institution of higher learning, any news organization or any entertainment organization that has a news outlet would hire these people.” The little fascist was reacting to Spicer being part of “Dancing with the Stars,” and Sarah Sanders named as a contributor to the Fox News Channel.

These leftist fascists are despicable.

In August 2018, Rubin said she wanted Sarah Sanders shunned and blacklisted from future jobs. Rubin wants people destroyed because she disagrees with them. She claimed Sanders lies, but it’s she who lies.

In July, Rubin urged leftists to harass Sanders publicly for life.

The pseudo-conservative has been tearing apart all of Trump’s staff since 2016. A couple of years ago, she said Trump supporters are angry white people. She has bashed angry old white men.

