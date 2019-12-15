WaPo’s fake conservative picks VPs for Biden from fake governors to fascists

The Washington Post’s fake conservative Jennifer Rubin came up with her 44th round of VP picks. She’s already concluded that [hairy blond legs] Joe will be the presidential candidate. Since he might only serve one term, she’s looking for a non-white younger person. [He might not live 8 more years either].

She thinks [Marxist] Stacey Abrams [the fake governor of Georgia] is a good bet since she could deliver the swing state of Georgia. According to Rubin, fascist Kamala Harris allegedly has “fierce rhetorical skills” and she’s youngish, making her a great candidate.

If Klobuchar or Warren win, Rubin thinks two [Marxist] women “might be just the key to maximizing the gender gap — and to driving Trump nuts.”

After all, that’s what matters. The economy, China, trade deals, North Korea, education, the needy, none of that matters to Rubin. What she cares about is driving Trump nuts…and pushing identity politics, of course.

Here is her ABSOLUTELY TERRIFYING list:

The Ranking

POSITION POTENTIAL VP PICK 1. Kamala D. Harris 2. Stacey Abrams 3. Julián Castro 4. (TIE) Cory Booker 4. (TIE) Pete Buttigieg 6. Amy Klobuchar 7. Deval Patrick 8. Elizabeth Warren 9. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Mich.) 10. (TIE) Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) 10. (TIE) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (N.M.) 12. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.) 13. (TIE) Gov. Gina Raimondo (R.I.) 13. (TIE) Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro 15. Sen. Chris Coons (Del.)

Also receiving votes: Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Gov. Tony Evers (Wis.), Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (Pa.), Sen. Maggie Hassan (N.H.), Nikki Haley*

Nikki Haley is the token wild card with no chance whatsoever.

Bloomberg’s a fascist and won’t let you have guns, sugar, salt, Big Gulps, baby formula, Big Popcorns, and more!

Actually, they’re all far-left and perfectly awful.