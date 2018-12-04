WaPo’s Hero! Khashoggi Was Trying to Overthrow the Saudi Government

Jamal Khashoggi, who was recently murdered in the Saudi embassy in Turkey, was trying to overthrow the Saudi government. That information comes from an unlikely source — CNN.

Khashoggi plotted online for a year via WhatsApp with a conspirator who was eventually hacked by the Saudis. In other words, the Saudis knew what they were up to.

KHASHOGGI PUT HIS PLAN INTO ACTION

More than 400 texts were exchanged in which Saudi citizen Khashoggi attempted to put his plan into action with an activist plotter.

In Khashoggi’s many missives to Montreal-based activist Omar Abdulaziz, which included videos, voice mail, and photos, Khashoggi, a Muslim Brotherhood proponent, describes bin Salman — often referred to as MBS — as a “beast,” a “pac-man” who would devour all in his path, even his supporters.

They went from talk to action. Khashoggi believed “the kid” had to be stopped. When they found out Abdulaziz’s phone was hacked, Khashoggi wrote, “God help us”.

Two months later, he was assassinated and Abdulaziz said his hacked phone played a major part in his death. The guilt is killing him he told CNN.

CNN writes:

In almost daily exchanges between October 2017 and August 2018, Khashoggi and Abdulaziz conceived plans to form an electronic army to engage young Saudis back home and debunk state propaganda on social media, leveraging Khashoggi’s establishment profile and the 27-year-old Abdulaziz’s 340,000-strong Twitter following.

The pair’s scheme involved two key elements that Saudi Arabia might well have viewed as hostile acts. The first involved sending foreign SIM cards to dissidents back home so they could tweet without being traced. The second was money. According to Abdulaziz, Khashoggi pledged an initial $30,000 and promised to drum up support from rich donors under the radar.

In one exchange, dated May this year, Abdulaziz writes to Khashoggi. “I sent you some ideas about the electronic army. By email.”

This is treason in Saudi Arabia.

CNN framed it as a case of Khashoggi trying to save his country from human rights abuses, and the Saudis are guilty of that, but Khashoggi had no such inclinations when bin Laden was terrorizing the world.

KHASHOGGI KNEW THEY KNEW

In August, Khashoggi received word from Saudi Arabia that the regime knew what he was up to.

Abdulaziz says it was possibly Khashoggi’s advice that saved his life. “He told me not to go and only to meet them in public places.”

On October 2, Khashoggi did the opposite. It was the last time he checked his WhatsApp messages.

Oddly, the left has been blaming President Trump for not warning Khashoggi although he didn’t know about the upcoming assassination. What the media doesn’t say is JK had plenty of warning as he tried to overthrow his country’s government.

The man the left wants us to kill off relations with Saudi Arabia over was a traitor to his country. We are allowed to deal with Mullahs and African dictators but not Saudi Arabia?

Khashoggi was himself a subversive in the Muslim Brotherhood.

Khashoggi cheered Hamas’ war on Israel and he was a bin Laden pal.

WHO IS JAMAL KHASHOGGI

“Journalist” Khashoggi was a radical Islamist and propagandist who used The Washington Post for his tempered anti-Saudi government, anti-Trump op-eds. In private, he was not moderate at all.

He was a friend of bin Laden’s but, unlike bin Laden, he believed in incrementally and peacefully turning the world’s population into Islamists as opposed to using physical force.

Khashoggi was a political Islamist until the end, recently praising the Muslim Brotherhood in the Washington Post.

The Brotherhood subversive was open about wanting to see a Muslim Brotherhood arc throughout the Middle East. His recurring plea to bin Salman in his columns was to embrace not Western-style democracy, but the rise of political Islam which the Arab Spring had inadvertently given rise to. For Khashoggi, secularism was the enemy.