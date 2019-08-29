WaPo’s Newsroom Has a Lot of Roaches

The New York Times has bed bugs, as most learned after the Bretbug hysteria, but the Washington Post has a roach problem.

Bret Stephens should be grateful that he doesn’t work there and was only called a bedbug by a George Washington U professor.

“We have a growing pest problem,” Post director of newsroom operations Jillian S. Jarrett wrote in a memo to newsroom employees August 14. “We’ve gotten several reports of cockroaches in the newsroom.” Lest you think this is a building-wide issue, Jarrett writes, “Facilities says that this is a newsroom problem and not happening on other floors.”

Oh my, only on the ‘news’ floor. Are we sure she’s only talking about insects?

Anyone could clearly see the metaphorical possibilities here.