War on Media! NYT Melts Down Over Trump Allies Collecting Their Damaging Posts!

The media war on Trump and conservatives might have taken a nice turn.

Conservatives aligned with the President have allegedly combed through the social media files to find the goods on them. The New York Times, in a frantic article expressing their unfettered outrage, calls it an effort to discredit journalists. Perhaps they discredited themselves. It is quite ridiculous for them to react to a couple of tweets when they have been doing it to everyone else for years.

NEW FRONT IN THE WAR ON THE PRESS: TRUMP allies say they have archived embarrassing posts by hundreds of employees of @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @CNN & others. The TRUMP allies plan to disseminate the posts in response to coverage they consider unfair. https://t.co/UqKvjyxd6w — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 25, 2019

New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger declared that the publication will not be “intimidated or silenced” by the alleged group of conservative operatives compiling “dossiers of potentially embarrassing social media posts and other public statements by hundreds of people,” according to Times report.

Oh, like they want to silence the opposition?

The article by reporters Jeremy Peters and Ken Vogel characterized the effort as a “war on the press” and the “latest step in a long-running effort” by Trump and his allies to “undercut the influence of legitimate news reporting.”

The report claimed that the “operation has compiled social media posts from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and stored images of the posts that can be publicized even if the user deletes them.” Potentially “fireable” information on “several hundred” journalists had been uncovered including information on journalists’ families, according to one source.

The report also claimed that “only a fraction” of the information has been released like that on journalists at CNN, the Times and the Washington Post, but more will be uncovered as the 2020 election campaign gets into full swing.

Can’t wait to see it!

The Times says the materials are sometimes stripped of context and misleading. Why should that bother them? Those are the rules they play by.

Let’s all remember when CNN, the NY Times, The Washington Post and other outlets doxxed kids and lied about them to defame them.

The Trump allies, whoever they might be, are using the journalists own tactics against them.

Who knows what about it is even true. They lie so often.

Brit Hume mentioned Media Matters, allies of the entire Democrat media, but the entire media uses tweets against people. In fact, the Times promoted the therapists’ evaluating the President based on tweets.

Sort of like what Media Matters has been doing for years to journalists who report or comment in ways unfavorable to the left. https://t.co/7mcAAZPFUY — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 25, 2019

Tim Murtaugh, communications director of Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, told the Times they know nothing about it.

Love this next response which we picked up on Twitchy.

I love & have written for @nytimes but this article & hysterical accompanying statement by the publisher are both totally bananas OMG a couple of dudes dig up dumb tweets by your young woke staffers & you act like its Pentagon Papers 2.0 Take a Xanax for your TDS next time https://t.co/BHrDTagCfF — Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) August 25, 2019