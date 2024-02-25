War Profiteering: Nuland Boasts that $$$ for Ukraine Stay in the US

Undersecretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is fighting for democracy by pushing for endless funds and weapons to the dictatorship of Ukraine. Nuland pointed out that most of the money stays in the US.

The borrowed money funds the war machine and other Executive Agency agenda items, driving up debt and deficit.

Amanpour: It is. And I do hear you and the others in the administration and supporters talking about the vital necessity to do this. But as people say, hope is not strategy, and do you have any actual belief or reason to believe that eventually, this bill will be paid, and if not, how are you going to make sure Ukraine gets weapons and ammunition?

Nuland: I have strong confidence that when the House comes back after they’ve been out in their districts hearing from the American people after they have heard from Ukraine, they have heard from Europe, which, by the way, just passed $54 billion in additional aid itself, that we will do what we have always done, which is defend, democracy and freedom around the world not just for victims of tyrants like Putin, but in our own interest in preserving a free and open international order, that’s what we need to do. We’ve done it before. And by the way, we have to remember that the bulk of this money is going right back into the US economy to make those weapons, including good paying jobs in some states across the United States.

The Senate works with the executive branch State Dept to launder money through foreign nations. The Senate serves as the bank; the State Dept is the collection agency.

WIDE OPEN US BORDERS

They are spending money we don’t have for the endless war machine while our borders are wide open and illegal aliens from Communist China pour in.

Did you know that no one monitors the ankle monitors? They will soon cut them off and disappear. Notice they have money for taxis.


