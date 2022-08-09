War Veteran Calls for Protest at FBI HQ Sunday!

By Mark Schwendau

You knew it was going to happen. The liberal socialist leftys can only poke the beast so many times before all hell breaks loose! I won’t use the adjective “Democrat” any more as these people are a disgrace to the American Democrat Party.

Army Veteran Adam Hardage saw action in four wars and 6 deployments post 9/11 in Iraq, Afghanistan, West Africa, Jordan, and Syria. He was Special Ops in some of those deployments and he now says he sees his current mission as clear as day; “Defending America against Tyranny.”

Hardage is calling on fellow veterans and Americans of all walks of life to join him this Sunday, August 14th, at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters in Washington D.C. There he will lead a peaceful but powerful protest to send a message to the out of control FBI relative to its recent actions against President Trump.

“Now, there is no question as to why Hunter Biden is not under investigation for negotiating crack prices with underage prostitutes and working with his Father to line his own pockets and sell out America” says Hardage. “They have taken our once trusted institutions and corrupted them to their bones.”

Hardage, a CEO of Remote Health Solutions in Midlothian, Virginia, says, “He did not fight and see his brothers die for this… This America of Tyrants!”

Hardage concluded comments stating, “What the FBI has done is an inciteful act, which is tantamount to an act of war. They are fools to think America will accept this.”

Hardage is reacted just hours after President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by some 30 FBI agents Monday night. Thereafter, President Donald Trump posted a campaign-style video that have many now feeling he has made a final decision to run for the Oval Office again.

The almost 4 minute video posted on the president’s Truth Social network account opens with the sounds of thunder.

President Trump opens his video in a somber voice, “We are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation.”

He goes on to call out all the numerous crises facing America since Joe Biden, including inflation, loss of energy independence, rising energy costs, rampant crime, Covid-19 deaths, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, media censorship, and the partisan weaponization of law enforcement (FBI and DOJ).

President Trump states, “We are a nation that is allowing Iran to build a massive nuclear weapon and China to use the trillions and trillions of dollars it’s taken from the United States to build a military to rival our own,” Trump says. In addition to that, Russia was allowed to “devastate a country, Ukraine, killing hundreds of thousands of people, and it will only get worse.”

“We are a nation that over the past two years is no longer respected or listened to all around the world,” and a nation that has become a “joke,” President Trump laments.

He concludes, “But soon, we will have greatness again.”

His video ends with the quote “… the best is yet to come.”

After the FBI raid on President Trump’s home, Trump family members went on air to allege the D.C. Swamp establishment is trying to keep him from running again.

“They do it all for one reason: they don’t want Trump to run and win again in 2024. And, Sean, this is what it is about today,” said Eric Trump to Sean Hannity on FOX News Monday night.

Eric’s wife and the former campaign advisor to Donald Trump, Lara Trump, said on Tucker Carlson Tonight that the “general establishment” — not just the Democrats — “is terrified” at the prospect of Donald Trump announcing “any day that he’s running for president in 2024” because “he’s not one of them, because he doesn’t play their game.”

Many have speculated should Trump return to the White House for a second term, there’s no doubt he will fully clean house and fill the government with officials who have proven themselves to be loyal to the America First movement, true loyal patriots.

The climate in America is rapidly reaching a boiling point never before seen. President Trump releasing this video of him teasing announcement of his bid for a second term might be viewed as him sending a message to the desperate deep-staters like Nancy Pelosi fully exposing themselves in their arrogance.

When asked for a comment by the media, Pelosi quipped, “No person is above the law.”

Of course most thinking Americans would have called her out were they there, “What about you and your insider trading on Congressional information? What about Hillary Clinton after Benghazi? What about Hunter Biden and all the illegal activities on his lost laptop? You, madam speaker, are a hypocritical liar!”

Haradage came to the forefront of the news last month in an interview with “The New American” where he did an interview titled, “Adam Hardage: Fauci Must Retire to Prison”.

As a reminder, under the Joe Biden administration both the DOJ and FBI have tried to frame Trump supporters and followers “Terrorists and White Supremacists”.

Adam Haradage’s website is on this link.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

