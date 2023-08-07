War with the US from Wuhan’s Lab to a Biolab in California

Doctor Fauci’s deception about the origins of COVID and his subsequent rejection of all treatments probably cost millions of lives. We now have powerful proof that Dr. Fauci, in conjunction with others, lied to the American people and to the world. Moreover, he let the Chinese Communist Party that rules China escape scrutiny. The Chinese Communist Party is now within our borders thanks to all that went before and the current open borders.

When anyone tried to refute Dr. Fauci, such as scientists, renowned physicians and researchers, they were demonized by the press and the bureaucratic government community. Political leadership joined the howling against anyone who disagreed with Fauci and Collins.

THE GREAT DECEPTION

Dr. Fauci wanted everyone to believe the COVID virus came from animals and jumped to humans. Dr. Fauci cited the proximal origin paper on April 17, 2020, at a presser.

“There was a study we can make available to you… ,” Fauci said. “A group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences there, and the sequences in bats as they evolve, and the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is TOTALLY consistent with a jump of a species from the animal to a human… The paper will be available, I don’t have the authors right now, but we can make that available.”

The coy Dr. Fauci knew full well who the scientists were. As director of NIAID, he and Dr. Francis Collins, as head of NIH, orchestrated the paper that appeared in Nature Medicine the month before in mid-March.

From Lab to Nature in a Month

In February 2020, Kristian Andersen, one of the paper’s authors, wrote a Slack message to his colleagues saying: “[T]he lab escape version of this is so friggin’ likely to have happened because they were already doing this type of work and the molecular data is fully consistent with that scenario.”

Robert Garry, another co-author, wrote on Slack the same month: “It’s not crackpot to suggest this could have happened, given the Gain of Function research we know is happening.”

Ian Lipkin, yet another co-author, emailed on February 11 that there was the “possibility of inadvertent release. . . at the institute in Wuhan. Given the scale of bat CoV research pursued there and the site of emergence of first human cases, we have a nightmare of circumstantial evidence to assess.”

There are far more Slack messages just like this.

While Dr. Fauci feigned distance, he was intimately involved in the creation of the paper that took the heat off the lab theory.

In February 2020, Fauci and Collins took part in a conference call with several scientists, including the paper’s authors, to tell them to write the proximal origin paper.

This was all known in 2020 but quashed by the media. The Democrat Party and allies demanded Donald Trump, their patsy at the time, follow the science and listen to the doctors. Nearly hysterical rants came from then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “Follow the science!” Dr. Fauci then became the country’s COVID president.

The Paper of Lies

By March 6, after “guidance” from Fauci and Collins, the scientists completely changed their minds.

Andersen wrote to Fauci, Collins, and Jeremy Farrar, then a health advisor to the British government and director of the Wellcome Trust, an influential public health organization. He thanked them for their “advice and leadership as we have been working through the SARS-CoV-2 ‘origins’ paper.” Fauci replied two days later, telling Andersen, “Nice job on the paper.”

When it was accepted by the journal Nature Medicine, Andersen had an $8.9 million grant under review by NIAID. The grant was approved in May.

We can likely never know for certain that the Wuhan Institute of Virology—an institute funded in part by U.S. taxpayers— was the source of the virus since the Chinese Communists deleted the data about the virus. They don’t tell the truth in any case.

That was the vested interest Fauci and Collins couldn’t tell you about. And when medicinal cures such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were made known, they demonized them too so they could produce their EXPERIMENTAL vaccine for the guinea pig masses. They could not have sold the vaccine as experimental if drugs existed to cure the disease.

CHINA IS ALREADY AT WAR WITHIN THE US

Now we know there an abandoned Biolab was found in California with over 20 infectious diseases and 100 mice infected with COVID-19. China expert Gordan Change believes it was a bio-warfare lab. He also pointed to the endless stream of military-age young men pouring in from China.

Dr. Lawrence Sellin describes himself on his Twitter profile as a “Biological & Chemical Warfare Defense Expert, IT & pharmaceutical industries, medical research, Colonel U.S. Army Reserve retired, Iraq & Afghanistan veteran.”

He has sent the alarm about the number of Chinese Communist Party members pouring into our country illegally. He said they are financed by Chinese people already living in the country.

“No question that Chinese military/intelligence personnel are crossing into the U.S. with the Chinese illegal alien invaders, whose numbers are increasing. The U.S. government is helping China do it. Inside the U.S., invaders get support from the CCP Fifth Column already in place,” Sellin tweeted.

