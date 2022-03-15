Warmonger Lindsey Thinks Biden’s Folding Like a Cheap Suit

He {President Biden} is the nicest person I’ve ever met in politics. He is as good a man as God ever created. ~Lindsey Graham

Warmonger Lindsey Graham is pushing for the US to do more for Ukraine even as Russia appears to have control of the entire East. Fox war correspondent Steve Harrigan just returned from Ukraine and said the war is basically over.

Graham doesn’t like it when the war option is taken off the table and even became angry with his good friend, Joe Biden.

“I find it despicable, unacceptable to deny the Ukrainian people the ability to control their own skies. … [Biden is] AWOL. He agreed. On March 6th, the secretary of state said that we would greenlight a transfer of MiGs, Polish MiGs into Ukraine. We were OK with that. A few days later, when Poland asked us to be part of the transfer, we folded like a cheap suit. What I think happened is that the Russians told Biden and his team that if you send these MiGs in, that will be an escalation and they were intimidated by Putin. We can’t let Putin determine who’s in NATO. We can’t let Putin determine what we do to help the Ukraine. So no, I think the president folded like a cheap suit.

Folding like a cheap suit? That’s an expression from the last century.

And, just to straighten out the record on Poland and MiGs, Poland didn’t ask the US to be part of the transfer of MiGs. They wisely said they wouldn’t do it alone and would bring the planes to Ramstein airbase in Germany. Someone else was going to have to bring them to Ukraine. That’s how it went down.

Graham is a gasbag and his information is usually worthless. You can hear him call Biden as “good a man as God ever created” in the second clip.

Graham is angry with his good friend, Joe Biden, the nicest person in politics, the good a man as God ever created. Sure, if you ignore the congenital lying, and his desire to make every taxpayer chip in to kill the unborn to the moment of birth, you might say that.

Is Graham delusional? What do you think?

“If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person.. you’ve got a problem and you need to do some self-evaluation, ’cause what’s not to like? He’s the nicest person I think I’ve ever met in politics. He is as good a man as God ever created.”

