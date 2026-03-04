Warmongers & Phonies Offer Their Opinions on the Iran War

Warmongers and mouthy phonies have joined in to comment on the Iran war, and got themselves some recognition from clown world.

Mike Pence is back.

Here is a little more. Rob Finnerty challenged him. Maybe Mike Pence violated FARA.

Lindsey Graham is happy.

For those saying Iran poses no threat, you’re forgetting: • The regime has chanted “death to America” since 1979

• The 220 US Marines, 18 sailors and 3 soldiers killed in the ‘83 Beirut bombings

• The victims of IED attacks in Iraq and Afghanistan I'm thankful President…

John Bolton’s not in prison yet.

John Bolton on Iran: Regime change does not consist of eliminating the Supreme Leader and replacing him with another Supreme Leader. It is the entire structure of the Ayatollahs and the IRGC that needs to be removed.

Then we have the frauds who liked war and now scream how terrible it is.

I'm not in favor of regime change wars and I don't want to be world police, but taking out a monstrous scumbag who's been killing Americans for decades and staged an attack on our embassy is neither of those. It's appropriate, just, and necessary. Anti-war absolutism is silly.

I can't take the gaslighting, guys. I really can't. Conservatives are now running around saying "Iran has been waging war on us for 47 years." Okay then why didn't any of you call for an attack on Iran at any point until now? Why didn't you make a case for Trump "ending the war,…

He is gaslighting himself. Iran has been at war with us, to be fair.

An X Poster writes:

“Walsh cries “gaslighting” while gaslighting himself. Iran declared war on us in 1979, 444-day hostage crisis, Beirut barracks bombing (241 Marines dead via Hezbollah proxy), Khobar Towers, IEDs killing thousands of our troops in Iraq/Afghanistan, funding Hamas/Hezbollah for Oct 7, constant “Death to America” chants, nuke pursuit. This isn’t a “talking point we invented 45 seconds ago.” It’s documented history every real conservative has cited for decades.

“Walsh asks why we didn’t call for attack earlier? Simple: weak leadership.Bush 41/43/Obama/Biden. Trump is the first with the spine to finish it.”

Sentinel is not happy about this war, but to say Iran hasn’t been at war with us isn’t fair. That being said, I want this war to end soon, and NO US troops on the ground. However, I will always support and honor our military.

During Barack Obama’s reign, Bill Kristol wanted Obama to support the people of Iran by overthrowing the government of Iran. Parsi torched Kristol at the time. He is now condemning the war on Iran.

Jennifer Rubin is also condemning it, whereas she once called for it.

Max Boot once compared Iran to North Korea and opposed Barack Obama’s Iran deal. Now, Boot insists this war with Iran is unnecessary.