Warmongers & Phonies Offer Their Opinions on the Iran War

M Dowling
Warmongers and mouthy phonies have joined in to comment on the Iran war, and got themselves some recognition from clown world.

Mike Pence is back.

Here is a little more. Rob Finnerty challenged him. Maybe Mike Pence violated FARA.

Lindsey Graham is happy.

John Bolton’s not in prison yet.

Then we have the frauds who liked war and now scream how terrible it is.

He is gaslighting himself. Iran has been at war with us, to be fair.

An X Poster writes:

“Walsh cries “gaslighting” while gaslighting himself. Iran declared war on us in 1979, 444-day hostage crisis, Beirut barracks bombing (241 Marines dead via Hezbollah proxy), Khobar Towers, IEDs killing thousands of our troops in Iraq/Afghanistan, funding Hamas/Hezbollah for Oct 7, constant “Death to America” chants, nuke pursuit. This isn’t a “talking point we invented 45 seconds ago.” It’s documented history every real conservative has cited for decades.

“Walsh asks why we didn’t call for attack earlier? Simple: weak leadership.Bush 41/43/Obama/Biden. Trump is the first with the spine to finish it.”

Sentinel is not happy about this war, but to say Iran hasn’t been at war with us isn’t fair. That being said, I want this war to end soon, and NO US troops on the ground. However, I will always support and honor our military.

During Barack Obama’s reign, Bill Kristol wanted Obama to support the people of Iran by overthrowing the government of Iran. Parsi torched Kristol at the time. He is now condemning the war on Iran.

Jennifer Rubin is also condemning it, whereas she once called for it.

Max Boot once compared Iran to North Korea and opposed Barack Obama’s Iran deal. Now, Boot insists this war with Iran is unnecessary.

Canada's PM Mark Carney Reluctantly Sides with Us Over Iran
Peter B. Prange,
32 seconds ago

This article illustrates the shallowness and hypocrisy of so many “influencers”. Most of them display a shocking failure to grasp objective reality.

