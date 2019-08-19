Warren Apologizes to Native Americans for Causing Harm as a Fake Cherokee

“Like anyone who has been honest with themselves, I know I have made mistakes,” the Massachusetts senator said at the start of her appearance at a forum on Native American issues in Sioux City, Iowa. “I am sorry for the harm I have caused.”

This fake Indian still hasn’t admitted she’s not an Indian, just that she is sorry for the harm she caused.

The DNA test she took last year suggested she was about 1/1024th Indian but probably closer to Mexican or Peruvian or Colombian ancestry. She has since taken all the DNA information off her website.

Last week, Warren included Native Americans in her free giveaway of tax dollars, including various forms of reparations, and that has allegedly boosted her poll numbers. She received a standing ovation when she entered the stage to apologize — sort of an apology. Warren spoke at the kickoff of the two-day forum. From this, ten Democrats will be chosen for the debate stage for the presidential primary. It’s like a talent contest without the talent. Apparently, this is also a test to see if Warren can move beyond her big lie about being a Cherokee. The democrat media labels her lies a “flap.” “I have listened and I have learned a lot” from conversations with Native Americans in recent months, Warren said, describing herself as “grateful” for the discussions.