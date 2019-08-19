Warren Apologizes to Native Americans for Causing Harm as a Fake Cherokee

S.Noble
“Like anyone who has been honest with themselves, I know I have made mistakes,” the Massachusetts senator said at the start of her appearance at a forum on Native American issues in Sioux City, Iowa. “I am sorry for the harm I have caused.”

This fake Indian still hasn’t admitted she’s not an Indian, just that she is sorry for the harm she caused.

The DNA test she took last year suggested she was about 1/1024th Indian but probably closer to Mexican or Peruvian or Colombian ancestry. She has since taken all the DNA information off her website.