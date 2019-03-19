Warren Calls for an End to the Electoral College So Dems Never Lose Again

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren told an audience in Jackson, Mississippi that she wants to abolish the Electoral College so everyone gets a vote. She is spreading misinformation to trick the voters.

She introduced a petition to abolish the college. The President responded and said it will never happen, but if Democrats win back power, they will find a way. It will destroy this country.

The Electoral College exists to protect the smaller states and give them power so they don’t get swallowed up by the populous states. What she really wants is for the liberal states to win all the presidential elections. Doing away with the Electoral College would do exactly that.

Mississippi would be governed by the coastal states that are overrun with large populations.

She is one of the many Democrats on a disinformation campaign selling a lie. And, she knows what she is doing.

“I believe we need a Constitutional amendment that protects the right to vote for every American citizen and to make sure that vote gets counted,” the lying lawmaker said.

“And you know, I want to push that right here in Mississippi. Because I think this is an important point,” Warren said.

“You know, come a general election, presidential candidates don’t come to places like Mississippi,” Warren continued. “Yeah. They also don’t come to places like California and Massachusetts, right? Because we’re not the battleground states. Well, my view is that every vote matters. And the way we can make that happen is that we can have national voting and that means get rid of the electoral college.”

IT WOULD LEAD TO TYRANNY

See all the red on this map that gave the win to Donald Trump? It would be gone under a Democracy. Without the Electoral College, we are no longer a Republic, we become a Democracy.

The exact opposite would happen. All the votes of the smaller states would become meaningless.

Without the Electoral College, we become a mobocracy — a democracy — which James Madison called the “most vile form of government.”

Democracy is, as James Madison wrote, “the most vile form of government”.

“… democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property: and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths,” he wrote.

Democracy leads to mobocracies, the tyranny of the majority, and eventually dictatorship.

WARREN KNOWS IT, SHE’S LYING

Warren knows that. All the Democrat leaders know that. They want a permanent progressive electoral majority. They want to win all elections in perpetuity and this would do it.