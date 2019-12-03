Warren describes outfit she’ll wear when she is sworn in as President

Pinko Warren declared at a University of Iowa town hall that she will wear her pink Planned Parenthood scarf when she is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

If she becomes President, tens of millions will be wearing black in mourning.

“I spoke and I wore my pink Planned Parenthood scarf… I’m gonna be wearing that scarf when I’m sworn as president of the United States,” Warren said Monday in Iowa City.

She’s pandering to the devoted baby killers. The pink scarf can be a symbol of death to babies almost born, maybe even born.

If she wins, there goes our capitalist Republic. We thought she would actually wear her Native attire and do a war dance.

Elizabeth Warren vows to wear pink Planned Parenthood scarf when sworn in as president https://t.co/JGAa30XwMY pic.twitter.com/zMmNbPQg8v — Disrn (@DisrnNews) December 3, 2019