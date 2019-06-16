Fake Indian Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) announced on Wednesday their plan to introduce legislation in the House and Senate to eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt for 42 million Americans.

Her campaign is stalled and she feels this will bring her needed support.

These two don’t have any money so they will confiscate it from wealthy people who have nothing to do with the loans. They didn’t take out the loans but are expected to pay debts of others they don’t know.

“It’s time to decide: Are we going to be a country that only helps the rich and powerful get richer and more powerful, or are we going to be a country that invests in its future?” Warren said, in a statement.

How generous of her. The only problem is she is unabashedly stealing the money from others.

WHO GETS OTHER PEOPLES’ MONEY

Borrowers with household incomes under $100,000 would be eligible to have $50,000 of their student debt scrubbed.

People who earn between $100,000 and $250,000 would be eligible for less forgiveness. For example, Warren writes, “a person with household income of $130,000 gets $40,000 in cancellation, while a person with household income of $160,000 gets $30,000 in cancellation.” The plan would cost $1.25 trillion over the next decade, according to her campaign. The entire cost would be covered by an “Ultra-Millionaire Tax,” a 2% annual levy that she wants to impose of 75,000 American families with $50 million or more in wealth, she said. Warren’s answer for every problem is to steal money from people who she doesn’t think deserve it to give to people she selects. She will forgive the debt with other peoples’ money to teach the recipients they can borrow money and someone else will pay it back. She has no solution for the problem of future students who run up debt, so the problem will continue. The rich pay enough now and if they have to pay more, they will do what they always do, find ways to protect their money and keep it out of the sight of the greedy frauds in government.