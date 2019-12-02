Warren promised to rid us of the electoral college in favor of a mobocracy

Far-far-left Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is telling voters that she will do away with the Electoral College in favor of direct democracy.

“My goal is to get elected — but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College. I want my second term to be elected by direct vote,” Warren tweeted, along with a video.

Direct democracy means only the heavily populated states will have a say in who the President and Vice President will be. it cuts out rural areas.

The Electoral College is brilliant in that it fairly allows the smaller states a voice in their government. It doesn’t eliminate the votes of largely-populated areas. They get a proportionately larger number of electoral college votes.

Warren is deliberately simplistic in defining the Electoral College and she knows she is lying. She can’t do away with it without a vote of a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress and ratification by three-fourths of the States.

“My goal is to get elected and then abolish the unfair corrupt system that elected me,” Stephen Miller sarcastically tweeted.

She says this a lot. What she wants is to fix the election so Democrats never lose again.

THE PURPOSE OF THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE

The Electoral College exists to protect the smaller states and give them power so they don’t get swallowed up by the populous states. What she really wants is for the liberal states to win all the presidential elections. Doing away with the Electoral College would do exactly that.

Smaller states would be governed by the coastal states that are overrun with large populations.

She is one of the many Democrats on a disinformation campaign, selling a lie. And, she knows what she is doing.

IT WOULD LEAD TO TYRANNY

See all the red on this map that gave the win to Donald Trump? It would be gone under a Democracy. Without the Electoral College, we are no longer a Republic, we become a Democracy.

The exact opposite of what she claims would happen. All the votes of the smaller states would become meaningless.

Without the Electoral College, we become a mobocracy — a democracy — which James Madison called the “most vile form of government.”

“… democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property: and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths,” he wrote.

Democracy leads to mobocracies, the tyranny of the majority, and eventually dictatorship.

WARREN KNOWS IT, SHE’S LYING

Warren knows that. All the Democrat leaders know that. They want a permanent progressive electoral majority. They want to win all elections in perpetuity and this would do it.