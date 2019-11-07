Warren responds to Gates’ rebuke of her wealth confiscation plan

Bill Gates holds the far-left line on most or all issues, but he’s not buying into Elizabeth Warren’s wealth confiscation tax plan. He is worth over a hundred billion dollars and doesn’t want Warren and her socialist warriors to confiscate his wealth.

It’s likely a matter of principle because he is very generous, donating a small fortune to charities, and he has plenty of money to spare.

Never-built-a-thing Warren is of the mind that she and her band of big government thieves deserve to take as much of the wealth of others, especially billionaires, as she deems appropriate. Gates obviously disagrees.

Gates has been taxed already, and she plans to tax him again — bigly — to pay for her favorite socialist programs.

Even if she took all the wealth of the rich, it wouldn’t pay for her freebies. She must steal heavily from the middle-class as well.

This is Fidel Castro territory or maybe Robespierre. The hatred of the rich is taking hold as is the sense of entitlement. People are really starting to believe her nonsense that we all built that. It’s becoming part of the lexicon which is hurting the United States.

The 64-year-old CEO explained at a New York Times/Deal Book conference on Wednesday that, while he is not against paying taxes, he is not sure Warren’s idea of a wealth tax on net worth is something he could stand behind, even if it means not endorsing her against President Trump.

$10 BILLION IN TAXES ISN’T ENOUGH

“I’ve paid over $10 billion in taxes, I’ve paid more than anyone in taxes,” Gates told New York Times writer Andrew Ross Sorkin at the forum.

“If I’d had to have paid $20 billion in taxes — fine. But, when you say I should pay $100 billion, okay I’m starting to do a little math about what I have left over,” he said, laughing and adding that he was “just kidding.”

The interviewer asked the 64-year-old billionaire if he would be willing to meet with the Massachusetts senator and discuss his concerns over her proposal to increase taxes on the wealthy.

“I’m not sure how open-minded she is — or that she’d even be willing to sit down with somebody who has large amounts of money,” Gates replied. [She isn’t open-minded]

WARREN RESPONDS

Warren responded to Gates, tweeting, “I’m always happy to meet with people, even if we have different views. @BillGates, if we get the chance, I’d love to explain exactly how much you’d pay under my wealth tax. (I promise it’s not $100 billion.)”

She’s being snarky here by referring to his net worth. Warren is always nasty. She is selling a very negative ideology of envy and theft. It’s who she is and Castro was. Warren didn’t build anything. The fake Indian rips things down.

