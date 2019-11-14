Warren responds to school shooting after saying officers need to be out of schools

A tragic school shooting took place earlier today at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. Immediately, the anti-gun crowd came out to condemn guns and the Second Amendment. In what is true irony, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 presidential candidate, said she was “heartsick for the victims of this horrifying shooting and their families. We shouldn’t have to live like this. Students shouldn’t live in fear when they go to school. We must act now to end gun violence.”

I’m heartsick for the victims of this horrifying shooting and their families. We shouldn’t have to live like this. Students shouldn’t live in fear when they go to school. We must act now to end gun violence. https://t.co/w7QSrSC9n6 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 14, 2019

What she left out, and what makes this very ironic, is she just declared in a new essay that we must remove all law enforcement from all schools. No more school resource officers, says Warren.

High cheekbones Warren wants to remove all protections for our school children.

Complaining about a now-terminated officer who was too rough with an 11-yer-old black girl, she generalized, saying our “young black and brown students across the country live with this threat every day, and reopened conversation around a central question: why was a police officer there to begin with?”

That sounds racist to us. Doesn’t she think black and brown people want their children protected?

How taking officers out of a school protects children and stops gun violence is a mystery to us. It looks more like an invitation for would-be shooters. They need to be deterred, not given an unprotected killing field.