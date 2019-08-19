Warren Says She Was “Called to Act!” But It Wasn’t God Calling, Honey

The suddenly holy rolling Elizabeth Warren, famous for pretending she was a Native American so she could get ahead, says she is running for president because she was “called to act.”

SHE WAS CALLED TO ACT BUT BY WHOM OR WHAT?

On Sunday morning, Warren spoke to black congregants at Reid Chapel AME Church in Greenview, an area with high voter engagement, according to The State. The church has also hosted 2020 hopefuls, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be running for office, first for United States senator from Massachusetts, and now for president of the United States. But the reason I did is I have been called to act,” Warren unabashedly told the congregation in her confessional voice.

That wasn’t God, honey. We hope you know that, Fakeahontas.

HARDCORE LEFTIST

She is a hardcore, radical socialist who plans to tax us all into poverty as she take over all our companies and industries.

Her tax and spend plans are unreasonable and can’t be paid for by the 574 billionaires or the 14 million millionaires. They will flee the country first and they couldn’t pay it anyway.

Not counting Medicare For All, Warren’s freebies of free childcare and overhauling election systems alone, total more than $5 trillion over a decade.

The Washington Times’ tallied the $5 trillion price tag but did not include the cost of fully implementing a “Green New Deal” environmental makeover of the U.S. economy, estimated at between $52 trillion and $93 trillion, or Medicare for All, estimated at between $28 trillion and $32 trillion.

“Some people will say we can’t afford this plan. That’s nonsense,” Ms. Warren, the hardcore leftist senator from Massachusetts, said when rolling out her $1.25 trillion proposals for tuition-free college and cancellation of most of the student debt.