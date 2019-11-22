Warren says she’ll take down parts of the wall [as smugglers pour through]

Socialist/Communist Elizabeth Warren wants to tear down parts of the border wall. Former ICE director Tom Homan responds in the clip below.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren vowed in Wednesday night’s fifth Democratic debate in Atlanta, Georgia to tear down parts of the border wall constructed along the U.S.-Mexican border if elected, unless they’re useful.

“You’ve said that the border wall that President Trump has proposed is quote ‘a monument to hate and division.’ Would you ask taxpayers to pay to take down any part of the wall on the nation’s southern border?” asked one of the debate moderators.

“If there are parts of the wall that are not useful in our defense, of course, we should do it,” Warren declared.

What parts of the wall aren’t useful? And, she will use tax dollars to do it. She’s an open borders advocate, national security be damned. Anyone who is willing to listen to her knows she will say anything and God help us if she does half of what she says.

Watch:

Elizabeth Warren says “of course” we should spend taxpayer dollars to tear down the existing border wall The Democrats are for open borders!pic.twitter.com/OXeV0hLhIZ — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 21, 2019

SMUGGLERS JUST DROVE THROUGH A WALL

Smugglers cut a massive hole in a section of U.S.-Mexico border wall — the OLD WALL –and then drove a truck through it Wednesday, federal agents said after tracking down and arresting all 16 people who had entered in the truck.

The audacious plan culminated at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday when the smugglers cut the truck-sized hole in an old section of the border wall near Campo, Calif., about 50 miles east of San Diego, and drove a white Dodge utility truck across the border, according to a report from the Sacramento Bee.

It is important to note that this was the old wall, they were all caught and the wall probably slowed them down. Another man tried to cut through with bolt cutters.

A white Dodge utility truck drove across the United States-Mexico border around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday after human smugglers cut a hole in the “old landing mat border wall” near Campo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in a news release on Thursday.

Then, around 4 p.m., agents spotted a man with a truck that matched that description using bolt cutters to cut a lock on a local’s private gate, according to federal officials.

GET THE WALL UP, HIRE MORE AGENTS, GET SENSORS, NOW!

We need more agents NOW and we need more equipment to sense these invaders.

OLD BORDER WALL BREACH!

Yesterday, #USBP stopped smugglers after they breached old border wall and drove a stolen truck through the border in an attempt to smuggle 15 people into the U.S. New border infrastructure helps prevent this type of incursion. #AlwaysVigilant #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/njg3TocaVf — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 21, 2019

Smugglers cut a massive hole in the U.S.-Mexico border wall — and drove a truck through ithttps://t.co/wbJcFGqto6 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 22, 2019

Go to 10:04: