Warren trashes Fox News after they offer to give her time for a town hall

Politicians can be the nastiest of people. Take the fake Indian Elizabeth Warren for example. Fox News very generously offered her an hour of free air-time for a town hall. It would give her an opportunity to spew her hate on the most popular cable station.

She isn’t capable of handling something like this with grace and decided to exploit it as an opportunity to viciously insult the network.

Senator Warren wrote on Instagram: “Fox News is welcome to come to my events just like any other outlet.  But a Fox News town hall adds money to the hate-for-profit machine.  To which I say hard pass.”

Yet, Warren gladly appears on CNN and MSNBC, two networks that spread anti-Trump hate with profound ferocity.

She also tweeted her hateful comments:

The fake Indian used the attack on Fox to fundraise. She is a phony.

Warren is a wealthy hypocrite who only speaks to the very far-left base of the Democrat Party who cares nothing about fair debate and political even-handedness.

Senator Warren looks out for herself alone and we already have too many of those in Congress which is why we are in the pickle we’re in. It is how we got the swamp.

