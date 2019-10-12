Warren Twitter rants about Mark Zuckerberg voting for Donald Trump

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren is running an ad falsely claiming Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to campaign for Donald Trump. It’s her way of claiming all of Trump’s ads are false and Facebook is allowing them to run. The point she is making is Facebook is interfering in the election, not Planned Parenthood or unions who support her, just ads the President pays for. Perhaps she’s trying to shame Zuckerberg into rejecting the ads.

That’s from a woman who is a known liar.

“Breaking news: Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook just endorsed Donald Trump for re-election,” the ad reads.

Warren’s campaign is clever. They’re running this false ad to highlight that Facebook allows political candidates to run false ads pic.twitter.com/58myvTdg3R — Anthony DeRosa🗽 (@Anthony) October 12, 2019

Warren hates capitalism so using Facebook to hurt the President is a win-win for her. The woman is a fascist and wants to silence all opposition.

THE RANTING FRAUD

She’s dishonest and a phony.

Facebook already helped elect Donald Trump once through negligence. Now, they’ve changed their policy so they can profit from lies to the American people. It’s time to hold Mark Zuckerberg accountable—add your name if you agree: https://t.co/Z9DNwPNaTH — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 12, 2019

The Trump campaign is currently spending $1 million a *week* on ads including ones containing known lies—ads that TV stations refuse to air because they’re false. Facebook just takes the cash, no questions asked. https://t.co/3gDD6ILJpy — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 12, 2019

Facebook holds incredible power to affect elections and our national debate. They’ve decided to let political figures lie to you—even about Facebook itself—while their executives and their investors get even richer off the ads containing these lies. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 12, 2019

We intentionally made a Facebook ad with false claims and submitted it to Facebook’s ad platform to see if it’d be approved. It got approved quickly and the ad is now running on Facebook. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/7NQyThWHgO — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 12, 2019