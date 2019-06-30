Warren Wants Rule by Tech Company & Two Dems Launched Silly Attacks

The Sentinel has come up with the dumbest comments by a Democrat this week but we’ve excluded the idiotic comments made non-stop during the two days of Democratic debates. From Julian Castro calling for open borders and the right to abortion for transgenders to Joe Biden saying his time is up, we would have too long an article.

We chose comments made outside the debates.

THE BIG CHIEF CALLS FOR TECH COMPANIES TO SILENCE ANYONE SHE THINKS IS LYING

Big Chief Elizabeth Warren, who spent her life pretending to be an Indian, is concerned about people lying about Kamala Harris. She is likely referring to people pointing to Kamala’s privileged upbringing, her slave-owning Jamaican ancestors, and the possibly fraudulent claim she made about being in the second bussed class in Berkeley [She exaggerated that although the school stuck up for her].

Chief Warren, a quasi-communist, wants the tech companies to silence people she deems are telling vile lies.

Stalin would be proud.

Who wouldn’t want to be ruled by technocrats? Great idea Warren.

The attacks against @KamalaHarris are racist and ugly. We all have an obligation to speak out and say so. And it’s within the power and obligation of tech companies to stop these vile lies dead in their tracks. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 29, 2019

THE CREATIVE WRITING MAJOR

Then there is creative writing major Ben Rhodes sticking up for his boss by calling the current President a liar. Unfortunately, he has no credibility.

The irony of a self-confessed liar calling President Trump a liar is a remarkable thing to see. He is the man who admitted he lied to America about the Iran deal to manipulate everyone into thinking it was a decent agreement.

Trump is lying. I was there for all 8 years. Obama never sought a meeting with Kim Jong Un. Foreign policy isn’t reality television it’s reality. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 30, 2019

To make himself look even more ridiculous, he condemned the President for the “photo-op” with Kim Jong-un, which was actually a good step towards relations that could one day lead to an agreement. What is there to lose? Nothing else has worked.

The Obama drone who helped send flats of gold and cash to Iran, arranged for the deal that allows them to eventually get nuclear weapons, and whose boss slobbered over Castro, talks about “carefully negotiated agreements.”

We know his boss Obama opened up business to Cuba for almost nothing in return and gave away the store for the Iran ‘deal.’

Photo ops don’t get rid of nuclear weapons, carefully negotiated agreements do. Trump’s foreign policy is a failure – from NK to Iran to Venezuela. https://t.co/cpBiWPb1N0 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 30, 2019

THEN THERE IS THE EX-BARTENDER TRASHING IVANKA

Possibly, the biggest fool was AOC. The ex-bartender launched a hideous attack on Ivanka Trump who has been working on improving the lot of women in business with some success.

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

AOC is the know-nothing know-it-all who condemns everyone, even people who basically agree with her.

The woman dubbed ‘the Bronx nitwit,’ was a socialist bartender who ruined a great deal for New York with Amazon. She thinks she knows what the qualifications must be for someone to take on Ivanka’s role.

Ivanka was the executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and had her own compnay. Her qualifications beat AOC’s any day.

What has AOC done to advance the cause of women, or anyone for that matter?

It is AOC who didn’t know the branches of government and misquoted the Constitution. She wants no prisons, no border enforcement, and no capitalism too. She thinks the world is basically over in 12 years and it was 12 years last year too.

This is our future under Democrats.