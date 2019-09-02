Warren wants to get rid of weapons that fire in a short period of time

Elizabeth Warren wants to get rid of bump stocks which the President has already made illegal. Warren also says in this clip that she wants to get rid of “the ability to fire weapons in a short period of time.” What does she mean by that? They would be useless if they fired slowly.

Warren knows literally nothing about guns.

The media is beclowning themselves by bragging about her crowds. This one over the weekend had about 800, allegedly. That pales next to the President’s crowds.