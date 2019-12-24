Warren was in wine caves with $6500 bottles of wine but she won’t do it anymore

Elizabeth Warren has been in wine caves and she has been in fundraisers with billionaires drinking from $6500 bottles of wine. She tried to diss St. Pete for his recent wine cave fundraiser with billionaires while ignoring her own history.

Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States. If you can’t stand up to the wealthy and well-connected as a candidate, how can the American people believe you’re going to stand up to them when you’re president? #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/U30zNM8o09 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 20, 2019

The Washington Examiner reported that “the Massachusetts senator’s own campaign fundraisers have sometimes taken place at a restaurant boasting bottles that cost more than $6,500.”

The fake Indian just says anything and often gets caught, coming out looking worse, as in this case.

“Federal Election Commission records show Warren’s political action committee, PAC for a Level Playing Field, and her Senate joint fundraising committee enjoyed at least four events at New York City’s Gramercy Tavern, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Manhattan co-owned by celebrity chef Danny Meyer. Both of the Warren-affiliated organizations paid thousands of dollars to the restaurant for reception and catering expenses between December 2014 and October 2017,” The Examiner reported.

During the debate, she said, “We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next president of the United States. Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.”

She did not make the “decision many years ago.” Another lie from Lie-a-watha. October 2017 isn’t many years ago.

She herself is a millionaire. Typical socialist!

Buttigieg told Warren she was “issuing purity tests [she] cannot pass,” citing the money she raised from wealthy donors for her Senate campaign, which she transferred to her presidential campaign.

The Washington Examiner reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once hosted donors and Democratic powerbrokers at the home of the California wine cave owners in 2014.

The Examiner asked her for a response. Warren’s campaign told the Examiner to look at her comment from a press gaggle in early December, so they did.

This is what she said:

“I saw how the system worked. And I decided when I got in the presidential race that I wanted to do better than that, and that’s why I just quit doing it,” she responded. “I don’t sell access to my time, I don’t call high-dollar fundraisers, I’m out there raising money, grassroots, all across this country because I want to move this in the right direction, we can’t be a country that just keeps getting worse and worse.”

So, she won’t do it anymore. You can take that to the bank. She is still getting much of her funding from the super-rich.

The Democrat Party is the party of the rich and they try to hide it.