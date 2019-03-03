Warren’s Early Poll Numbers Are Abysmal for an Unsurprising Reason

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy is not catching on fire and the smoke signals are coming from the early polling.

A University of Massachusetts Amhurst poll released Wednesday shows Warren running a distant fourth, behind communist Bernie Sanders, far-left Senator Kamala Harris, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who hasn’t entered the race.

A whopping 28% of New Hampshire “likely Democrat voters” say they want Biden for the top office. Around 20% are leaning “Bernie Sanders,” and a stunning 26% of likely Democrat voters say they “definitely wouldn’t” support Warren.

And the reason they simply don’t like her.

Editorial: Polls don’t look good for Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/PujyUJm04W pic.twitter.com/dacDZ8Dafn — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) February 24, 2019

Warren scores highest on most polarizing with the highest negatives in the field.

Warren did score the highest in one poll category — most polarizing. 26% of those surveyed indicated they would not vote for her if she became the party’s nominee, the highest negative the field. – Editorial: Polls don’t look good for Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/UYae6LSVDe — Matt L. Barron (@MrRural) February 24, 2019

John King offers a good analysis in this video. She isn’t getting any traction in the states she needs to rely on to move forward with her campaign and eventually win.

Warren’s campaign is going down for now.