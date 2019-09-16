Warren’s fix for government corruption is to turn all power over to government

Chief Elizabeth Warren, who lies constantly, has a plan to end corruption.

Repeating her anti-government rhetoric, in a piece titled, END WASHINGTON CORRUPTION, Warren writes that big insurance companies and hospital conglomerates put profits ahead of the health and well-being of the American people, and dump piles of money into political campaigns and lobbying efforts to block any move toward Medicare for All.

This comes from a woman who has no problem with unions and Planned Parenthood sinking a fortune into Democratic campaigns, including hers. She has no problem with their lobbyists or those of far-left groups.

In order to get her unaffordable Medicare for All through, she must demonize hospitals, many of which are just trying to survive.

Railing against fossil fuels, she claims they are promoting false studies and preventing the Green New Deal from seeing the light of day. That’s the same Green New Deal that will take away our planes, our cars, and our hamburgers but provides incomes to people who don’t’ want to work.

Pharmaceuticals and their lobbyists are also on her hit list.

Her answer to all of it is to spend trillions of dollars we do not have and to take away our liberties.

Her last paragraph calls for Universal Childcare, criminal justice reform, and affordable housing [paid for by the redistribution of wealth]. Naturally, she wants gun reform. Somehow, turning over control of all sectors of society to the big corrupt government will fight corruption in the big government and its cronyism.

She won’t admit middle-class taxes will go up under Medicare for All.

