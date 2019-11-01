Warren’s healthcare plan relies on amnesty & confiscating wealth

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Friday proposed a $20.5 trillion package of tax increases to pay for her Medicare-for-all plan. Of the $52 trillion that Warren’s plan would cost, she says $20.5 trillion will require new federal spending. This is not just redirecting money from the defense budget to health care, but require the government to bring in $20.5 trillion in new spending money

It is a plan that will allegedly pay for medical, dental, vision, hearing services, pharmaceuticals, and old-age care while ending our private health insurance and our right to choose.

BIG UNACCOUNTABLE GOVERNMENT WILL TAKE OVER

Any profit will go to the Big Government to help pay for the cost of one-size-fits-all healthcare.

The plan is designed to hit corporations and the wealthy, including a provision requiring companies to send most of the funds they currently spend on employee health contributions to the federal government. The employers will have to pass the costs down to customers and cut jobs.

It also expands Warren’s Maduro-like wealth tax proposal, cuts military spending, and takes advantage of what she says would be significant savings from eliminating private insurance’s vast bureaucracy.

She will, of course, substitute a Big Government bureaucracy that has no accountability for a private company that is held accountable.

EVERYONE HAS THE RIGHT TO IT, EVEN PEOPLE HERE ILLEGALLY

Warren, a fake Native American, decided it’s an entitlement. She has the right to confiscate money from hard-working Americans. to give it to people she says deserve it.

“Health care is a human right, and we need a system that reflects our values. That system is Medicare for All,” said Warren in a Medium post published Friday. “A key step in winning the public debate over Medicare for All will be explaining what this plan costs — and how to pay for it.”

Life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and free healthcare for all at the expense of those targeted for theft.

The proposal comes on top of roughly $5 trillion in new taxes that Warren had already advocated to cover a range of new programs, including through a levy on those with more than $50 million in assets. It doubles down on Warren’s strategy of winning the Democratic nomination by consolidating support from the party’s liberal wing, rather than reaching out to more centrist Democrats.

Warren is to the left of Bernie Sanders, a communist.

MOST KNOW IT’S NOT POSSIBLE

People on both sides of the aisle know it’s unrealistic. Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for former vice president Joe Biden, said Warren’s proposal would, in fact, raise middle-class taxes because employers would pass on costs to their workers.

“For months, Elizabeth Warren has refused to say if her health care plan would raise taxes on the middle class, and now we know why: because it does,” Bedingfield said.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) argued that the sweeping plan was not feasible. “Voters are sick and tired of politicians promising them things that they know they can’t deliver,” Bennet said. “Warren’s new numbers are simply not believable and have been contradicted by experts.”

Warren knows it’s not feasible but she will promise anything, say anything. She’s a pie-in-the-sky leftist who lies.

As Ari Fleischer says, her plans are more socialist than Bernie’s. She will not admit that the middle class will have to cough up half their salaries to pay for this freebie, which she believes must cover illegal aliens who wander into the country.

Today, Elizabeth Warren showed her plans are more socialist than Bernie Sander’s. Bernie says the middle class has to pay for Medicare for All. They’ll have skin in the game. Not Warren. She is for pie-in-the-sky healthcare is free and people don’t pay. That’s socialism. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 1, 2019

LET THEM IN ILLEGALLY & THEN TAX THE HECK OUT OF THEM

She relies on her open borders/amnesty immigration reform passing to pay for it. Not only that, she then relies on taxing all these new citizens.

That’s the best plan I heard yet to stop illegal immigration.

Elizabeth Warren’s healthcare plan literally relies on Immigration Reform passing. Ppl are acting like this is a realistic approach to anything. pic.twitter.com/gWIX5shPn5 — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 1, 2019

IT WON’T PASS

Do people believe her? Instead of showing how this math works, she’s pretending we need to fight for it. She claims it’s what “most Americans want.” Do we want to pay for other peoples’ healthcare???

Question: “Your plan here is built on a lot of different revenue streams including immigration reform.” How will you pass that? Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “This is what I believe that democracy is all about. You get out, you dream big, and you fight hard for what you believe in.” pic.twitter.com/ROwwX3vkZc — The Hill (@thehill) November 1, 2019

Do people really believe this???

HER MATH DOESN’T WORK

Her math doesn’t work. Watch this clip:

Elizabeth Warren just unveiled her funding for #MedicareForAll, without a middle class tax increase. Even if her sketchy math added up (it doesn’t), here are other problems with single payer healthcare: pic.twitter.com/ux43LTmDhW — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) November 1, 2019

This communist has never met anyone who likes their health insurance, yet 75% of Americans like their insurance. She is not telling the truth.

I have never met anyone who likes their health insurance company. They like their doctors, their pharmacists, their nurses. What people want is affordable health care. What we need to fight for is #MedicareForAll. #DemDebate — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 13, 2019