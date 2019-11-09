Warren’s open to halting deportations for however long to force an agenda

Elizabeth Warren told an audience at a Latinx event on Friday that she’d be willing to “suspend all deportations” to enforce her immigration agenda. She will do it to force Congress to do as she demands. One might call that totalitarianism.

“I am open to suspending deportations, particularly as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform,” she admitted.

Warren has already made it clear that she will decriminalize illegal border crossings. That will of necessity include criminals and terrorists.

Warren released her immigration proposal in July and as even Vox noted at the time, it “pushes the envelope on liberal immigration policy.” In part, it would make illegal entry and reentry after deportation into the United States a civil offense, not a criminal one.

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren supports suspending ALL deportations as a way to pressure Congress to pass immigration reform she supports. So Warren is perfectly fine with violent criminal aliens staying in the United States so that she can push for policy she wants? …Sick. pic.twitter.com/xWmoSvUYP0 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 8, 2019

One must wonder what this does for her Medicare for All [which includes illegal aliens] and her free housing and free college.

She claims her free and affordable housing will reduce rental costs by 10% over the next 10 years, create 1.5 million new jobs, and build millions of new housing units. Warren is speaking to only the dumbest of Americans and America haters when she makes fantastical pronouncements like this. We are nearly $23 trillion in debt and we can’t provide for the world. Between her open-door policies and her enormous chest of freebies, people will pour in from everywhere. Warren is talking communism here.