Was the Covid Pandemic and Hunter’s Laptop 5th Generation Warfare?

By Mark Schwendau

After the Covid-19 pandemic and mainstream media’s neglect of the Hunter Biden Laptop From Hell story in 2020, people are starting to have conversations and ask questions. Some of the key questions include:

Was this a manmade gain-of-function virus made intentionally to lower the world population?

Was it released from a lab intentionally, and if so, who was responsible?

Did American taxpayer dollars go into the development of this virus?

Who profited off of the pandemic?

Was burying the Hunter Biden laptop story election interference?

Were governmental agencies involved in burying the Hunter Biden laptop story rather than actively investigating and prosecuting it?

Who labeled the Hunter Biden laptop story “Russian disinformation,” which was knowingly an outright lie?

If the public had known about this Laptop From Hell and its contents, would that have swung the 2020 General Election to Donald Trump?

Probably the most interesting and intriguing question is, “Was this the first attempt at Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW)?”

If you are not familiar with the term, “Fifth Generation Warfare,” most of us were not. While there is some disagreement as to the divisions of warfare over time, in general, the five generations of warfare can be broken down as follows:

First Generation – Refers to ancient and post-classical battles fought with massed manpower using a phalanx (men in columns and rows) with uniformed soldiers governed by the state. Swords, spears, bows with arrows, shields, and body armor were indicative of these battles.

Second Generation – This term was created by the U.S. Military in 1989. It marked the advent of the rifled musket and breech-loading weapons that used black powder or gunpowder. Rifled projectiles flew longer distances with greater accuracy to target than previous firearms.

Third Generation – Is said to be a period where facing your enemies in phalanx columns and rows gave way to trying to outmaneuver and flank your enemy on the battlefield for a greater tactical advantage. Speed, stealth, and surprise were often used to confuse and panic the enemy when they found themselves seemingly or really surrounded. This was less a generation of weaponry than a tactic.

Fourth Generation – This is a conflict where there is a blurring of the lines between war and politics, as well as combatants and civilians. The war in Vietnam might have been a good early example of this generation of warfare. Civilians caught up on the way would adapt to whichever armed personnel was occupying their villages at the moment, Viet Cong or American Military. Their end game was less about war and politics than simply working to stay alive. Terms that come out of this phase of warfare include guerrillas, terrorists, and rioters. Such players make it difficult for enemies to identify a focal point to deliver a conflict-ending blow.

Fifth Generation – Involves using non-kinetic military actions, which could use social engineering, misinformation, cyberattacks, artificial intelligence, and fully autonomous systems. Author Daniel Abbot wrote this generation war of “information and perception.” “Operation Mockingbird” refers to the CIA’s 1970’s involvement in journalism. The CIA is said to have bribed college students and legacy journalists, and reporters to write CIA versions of events. Then Senator Frank Church established the Church Committee to investigate ‘government operations and potential abuses.’ During this investigation, the CIA admitted its manipulation of the mainstream media.

You can learn more about these generations of warfare here: “What are the Generations of Warfare?” – Andrew Marshall.

This latest Fifth Generation of Warfare reminds us of a quote attributed to Nazi German on The Big Lie (German: Große Lüge):

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic, and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

This quote is often attributed to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels. Still, the fact is, nobody is sure who said it though it is thought to have originated in the time of Nazi Germany due to when it first surfaced.

Given the Democrats of the left’s penchant for accusing the right of everything they actually do and are guilty of and the fact today’s American Democrats share socialism with the German Nazis of 70+ years ago, one must now have to consider the very real possibility is “The Big Lie” is that there was no election fraud in 2020!

If we look at just the two examples of misinformation (AKA LIES) during the pandemic and the Hunter Biden laptop, it is safe to say the American public is now engaged in Fifth Generation Warfare. When acting president Joe Biden threatens to come for your guns, now would be a good time to tell him to go to hell. It has been said, “The only thing protecting the First Amendment is the Second Amendment.” It has also been said, “Never, throughout the history of time, have those looking to confiscate guns been the good guys.”

Donald Trump is an American hero for exposing the Deep State as reality. Elon Musk is a new American hero for exposing America’s immersion in Fifth Generation Warfare by purchasing Twitter. He is pulling back the curtain to reveal the Wizard, and he is to be thanked and congratulated.

You can learn more about 5GW here in this very well-done video: “5th Generation Warfare: History, Modern Context, and (Some) Solutions”

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

