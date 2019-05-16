Watch aliens pour in illegally, bringing diseases & crime

Non-Citizens are disproportionately committing crimes and illegal aliens are bringing in diseases, and pouring in at the rate of 4,000 a day from all over the world. About 70 percent come from Central America after they see ads on TV. Central American nations are clearing out their welfare recipients, grifters, and criminals. Undoubtedly many are nice, but they are all destroying our sovereignty.

THE CRIME STATISTICS

For 2017, data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows non-citizens comprise about 7 percent of the country’s population, but the 2018 Annual Report and Sourcebook of Federal Sentencing Statistics show they committed more than 40 percent of all federal crimes.

The United States Sentencing Commission reviewed 321,000 sentencing documents in the fiscal year 2018 and outlined several statistics in the annual report:

In fiscal year 2018, the courts reported 69,425 felony and Class A misdemeanor cases to the Commission. This represents an increase of 2,552 cases from the prior fiscal year, and the first increase since fiscal year 2011.

The race of federal offenders remained largely unchanged from prior years. In fiscal year 2018, 54.3 percent of all offenders were Hispanic, 21.2 percent were White, 20.6 percent were Black, and 3.8 percent were of another race. Non-U.S. Citizens accounted for 42.7 percent of all federal offenders.

Immigration cases accounted for the largest single group of offenses in fiscal year 2018, comprising 34.4 percent of all reported cases. Cases involving drugs, firearms, and fraud were the next most common types of offenses after immigration cases. Together these four types of offenses accounted for 82.9 percent of all cases reported to the Commission in fiscal year 2018.

COMMON SENSE SHOULD TELL YOU THE RISK OF COMMUNICABLE DISEASES IS OBVIOUS

The hysteria and anger over Measles outbreaks and anti-vaccers, which includes hipsters and Orthodox Jews, is absurd given the lack of interest in the many diseases coming across our borders every day.

A recent article from Reuters (“Mumps, other outbreaks force U.S. detention centers to quarantine over 2,000 migrants”) was ignored as people blame the Jews and hipsters for a Measles outbreak. Illegal aliens are coming in unvaccinated and bringing in mumps, chicken pox, and influenza.

The Costs Are Prohibitive

Andrew Arthur, an immigration judge alluded to the dangers of foreign nationals crossing the border with one of these illnesses in a February 2019 post about the increasing costs to the Border Patrol of providing humanitarian aid:

In FY 2018, the [Yuma] sector [of the Border Patrol] incurred more than $700,000 in medical care costs to cover 1,700 aliens who were apprehended and who had to be transported to the hospital. … Other aliens show up sick, particularly children, some of whom are suffering from illnesses not generally seen in modern American society, including mumps, measles, and tuberculosis, as well as others with influenza, scabies, and other skin diseases. Plainly, the Border Patrol is not able to turn these individuals away without treatment.

We always quarantined in the past, but not much now. Foreigners are coming into the country with communicable diseases and being released in 20 days if they drag a child with them.

In one case, a teenager arrived at a medical clinic at the Texas border with a “vile-smelling wound on his foot,” which a pediatrician warned could cause the teen to lose his leg. At the same clinic, a young girl arrived with a 104-105 degree fever and a cough and chills.

A rotating medical team near the southern California border reportedly discovered hundreds of cases of communicable diseases and other conditions in the first two months of 2019.

TB AND HIV/AIDS

According to a November report from the Tijuana Health Department, thousands of migrants have been treated in Mexico for infectious diseases. The diseases ranged from the flu to HIV/AIDs and tuberculosis.

Just to give you an idea of what that means:

In 2014, the Executive Director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), Dr. Jane Orient stated that:

“Tuberculosis (TB) is the single most dangerous disease because it is highly contagious and can be easily picked up at the mall, at a school, or on the bus… Cases coming from south of the U.S. border can be very resistant to medications. They don’t respond to traditional antibiotics, and the few drugs they may respond to are often toxic, with lots of side effects… Legal immigrants have always been required to undergo health screenings

Orient continued, “but these kids coming have no medical screenings… They’re likely coming here with a number of infectious diseases that will spread like wildfire.”

Drug-resistant TB has already made its way into the United States as a result of the presence of illegal immigrants.

We are getting larger numbers of Africans showing up at the border and they are monitored for Ebola and other dangerous diseases. Twenty were held at the border recently for possibly having the disease, three disappeared.

Other alarming diseases from Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean are Dengue Fever and Chikungunya.

WATCH THEM POUR IN

A caravan comes in every five days.