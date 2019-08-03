Watch as Corrections Officer Is Beaten by Boston Mob for No Reason

A corrections officer was on his way to work at about 7 a.m. when he encountered an angry mob and was beaten, WCVB reported.

The corrections officer was parked in his personal vehicle in front of the Suffolk County House of Correction on Atkinson Street when the attack occurred.

One criminal went up to his car and punched him in the face. The officer got out to address the violent criminal and a crowd gathered around and beat the officer with fists and a pipe. One beat him with a pipe, a 45-year-old man named Torre Jenkins.

The corrections officer was dragged away from his vehicle and beaten more, then robbed of his glasses, watch, and cell phone.

“I’ve never seen a pack of animals jump somebody like that this is something that I never thought I’s see anything like that,” the officer’s father told WCVB.

The area around the detention center is a haven for criminals. It’s known as Methadone Mile.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross ordered ‘Operation Clean Sweep’. The police wouldn’t let anyone leave the area until they checked them for warrants — they found 15. They sent the rest to shelters.

Why don’t they always do this?

Watch the savage beating caught on a building cam: