Watch as Lynn Patton Talks About AOC’s Rat-Maggot-Infested District

While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rattles on about the border, her district is in dire need. HUD official Lynn Patton pointed that out.

Patton reports that AOC is abusing her district and Lynn has to close down a children’s day camp because of rat infestation. The dead carcass of rats fell from the ceiling and busted open with maggots on a child.

Watch as Lynn Patton, Administrator of HUD’s Region II (NY & NJ), had to shut down a daycare in .@AOC’s district where dead rats & maggots fell from ceiling on to children. Why is Alexandria more concerned with the border than her own district? pic.twitter.com/3kjMMpWbAd — Priscilla (@OratioLiberum) July 30, 2019

HERE’S THE TRANSCRIPT FROM RUSH TODAY

The question: “The case is obviously being made by supporters of the president, members of his party, that this president has been very good for minority communities. When you look at the very low employment rates, when you look at wages — ” Wall Street Journal has an editorial today documenting the vast wage increases for 99% of the American people, further obliterating Democrat arguments. Anyway, the question is being asked of the administrator for HUD, regional administrator Lynne Patton, “All these attacks on Trump, he’s actually been very good for minority communities, hasn’t he?”

PATTON: I am in Ocasio-Cortez’s district more than she is. She’s more concerned about conditions at the border than conditions in her own backyard. This past week I had to shut down a children’s day camp because dead rats were falling through the ceiling and hitting the ground and falling on children’s desks, so infested with maggots that they broke apart when they hit the ground causing staffers to throw up. That’s what’s happening in New York.

RUSH: Oh, my goodness. Oh, my goodness. This is happening in the Ocasio-Cortez district? Holy smokes. Ocasio-Cortez claims we’re running a concentration camp down at the border? Again, this is Lynne Patton. Get this ready to play again. This is one of those things, “Wait, did I just hear that?” Yes, you did. Lynne Patton, regional director HUD, Trump administration, African-American on Fox on Monday night describing the lamentable blight and rat infestation in a children’s day camp in the district of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

RUSH: It’s not the maggots that broke apart. It was so maggot-infested that it was the rat carcasses falling apart when they hit the desk, and that’s what was causing people to vomit. And this is in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district. And it’s classic. She’s more concerned trying to score political points by making things up about the horrible conditions for illegal immigrant kids at the border while ignoring what’s going on in her own district. It’s classic.

Socialism is just grand, isn’t it?