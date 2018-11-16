Home Home Watch Dashcam Video of Illegal Alien Shooting at Police Officer

Watch Dashcam Video of Illegal Alien Shooting at Police Officer

S.Noble
11
Luis Cobos-Cenobio

This video is stunning and not in a good way. Watch the 29-year old illegal alien Luis Cobos-Cenobio shoot at Arkansas police officers.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the incident happened Sunday after Officer Brett Thompson tried to initiate a traffic stop around 12:43 p.m. in Tontitown, located just outside Fayetteville.

Officer Brett Thompson’s car

The driver, 29-year-old Luis Cobos-Cenobio, didn’t stop and the officer reportedly initiated a brief chase. After eventually pulling over, Cobos-Cenobio got out of his vehicle and began shooting at Thompson, officials said.

The police officer is okay but Cenobio got away. When other officers caught up with him, he shot at them too.

Cobos-Cenobio has been charged with four counts of attempted capital murder, committing a terroristic act, fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

  6. Gun control now, for illegal aliens!!! Where & how did this turd get that handgun? From what I could see, he looked very practiced and operated very cool under that kind of stress.

  10. The cop needs to spend a little more time at the range. The perp should have been blown away. … Glad the cop wasn’t hurt, though.
    • The cop should have put a few in his tires before he was able to just leave the scene like he did. The officer’s voice certainly had fear in it.

  18. To bad the officer didn’t kill this piece of illegal slim and then take his body to Nasty Pelosiis office in DC and dump him on her desk.

