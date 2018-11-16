Watch Dashcam Video of Illegal Alien Shooting at Police Officer

This video is stunning and not in a good way. Watch the 29-year old illegal alien Luis Cobos-Cenobio shoot at Arkansas police officers.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the incident happened Sunday after Officer Brett Thompson tried to initiate a traffic stop around 12:43 p.m. in Tontitown, located just outside Fayetteville.

The driver, 29-year-old Luis Cobos-Cenobio, didn’t stop and the officer reportedly initiated a brief chase. After eventually pulling over, Cobos-Cenobio got out of his vehicle and began shooting at Thompson, officials said.

Arkansas law enforcement officials have arrested 29-year-old illegal alien Luis Cobos-Cenobio and charged him with attempted capital murder after dash cam video footage allegedly shows him shooting at Arkansas police officers after they pulled him over on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/g6xHEr4XOX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 16, 2018

The police officer is okay but Cenobio got away. When other officers caught up with him, he shot at them too.

Cobos-Cenobio has been charged with four counts of attempted capital murder, committing a terroristic act, fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.